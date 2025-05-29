Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Goes Free-to-Play For a Limited Time

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is going free-to-play this weekend for a limited time. You’d really struggle to find someone who isn’t aware of what Call of Duty is or hasn’t played it in some capacity. It’s a franchise that’s utterly massive and has taken over the gaming industry in a massive way over the last 20 years. It has had to transform itself quite a lot to remain relevant, such as merging with other genres, taking on otherwise odd co-op modes that involve Zombies, and more. Still, it has retained its core identity of a very specific kind of first-person shooter the entire time, though.

Last year saw the long-awaited release of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, a game that has had the longest development of any game in the series. Treyarch and Raven Software spent four years working on the game, making it one of the most robust packages you can get for $70. Xbox and PC fans really benefited too as it was a day one Xbox Game Pass game, allowing fans to quickly check out the story mode, grind some multiplayer, or jump into Zombies with friends without the expensive commitment. It brought back some lapsed fans as a result and made it one of the most successful games in the series.

With that said, it seems like Activision is aware there’s always room for growth even with a series like this. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is getting a free trial this weekend that will allow fans to jump in and play all of the multiplayer maps across 10+ of the game’s modes, including classics like Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Gun Game. If you’re not really in the mood for classic Call of Duty multiplayer, the trial will also let players dabble in the new Zombies mode, Grief.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Free Trial available on all platforms starting May 30 at 10am PT and ends June 3 at 10am PT.



Play all MP maps and the new Grief Zombies mode for free during the trial. pic.twitter.com/U5SvYo2wk9 — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) May 29, 2025

This is a return to a Black Ops 2 mode which pits two teams of four players against each other in Zombies. The last team standing is ultimately crowned the winner, but the catch is that they can’t kill or directly harm each other. They can cause other issues for them, such as blocking doors or paths or stealing items from them, so it requires being a bit mischievous to win.

The only mode not accessible in this trial is the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 campaign, which is par for the course for these kinds of things. The trial will begin on all platforms on May 30 at 10am PT and ends June 3 at 10am PT. This is a great way to test out some of the new content in Call of Duty Season 4, which includes some new maps.