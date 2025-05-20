Call of Duty Retcons a Major Death in Season 4

Call of Duty has retconned the death of a major character in Season 4 of Black Ops 6. Call of Duty is a franchise that has always been known for blockbuster storytelling. It’s a series that features stoic heroes with cool masks and mustaches, all trying to save the world from the most evil people you can imagine. They’re a ton of fun and there aren’t that many shooters quite like it. However, the actual narrative can make your head spin like crazy. There’s a lot of different timelines, a lot of retconning, a lot of just total nonsense. You shouldn’t take Call of Duty’s stories that seriously, but if you’re like me, you probably do.

Back in 2019, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare decided to drop paid DLC which was a huge win. Instead, we started getting seasonal content drops that gave players free maps and other content along with regular new pieces of lore and story. The ongoing story in multiplayer and Warzone seems to be pretty disconnected from the main campaigns, despite attempts to reference them. They constantly retcon each other too. Call of Duty campaigns have killed multiple characters off only to have them return in the multiplayer by saying they narrowly escaped an explosion or weren’t actually in a tank that you blew up. It’s absurd, but that’s the way it goes.

Call of Duty Brings Back Stitch in Season 4

Call of Duty seems to have difficult allowing itself to make permanent story decisions. There are some characters like Soap that seem to be dead for good, but it would be hard to undo that given we all watched his brains get blown out the back of his skull. Though maybe it will happen in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 as Call of Duty has brought back someone we thought got shot in the head too. In Season 4, it has been confirmed that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer character Stitch is still alive. It was heavily implied that Stitch was killed off following a confrontation with Adler, which saw him pointing a gun at the back of Stitch’s head. The screen went to black after the sound of a gunshot, not too dissimilar from one of the actual endings of the Black Ops Cold War campaign.

Nevertheless, it seemed like a definitive end for Stitch. However, turns out he wasn’t shot at all! According to a new blog post, Adler decided to throw him into prison, believing that Stitch could be a valuable asset later on. There’s no explanation for the gunshot that we heard, he’s just totally fine. In Season 4, Adler decides to break him out of prison to assist him with his mission and now, as a result, both Adler and Stitch return as playable characters in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone. All of this is obviously pretty absurd, but again, it’s important to not take these thing seriously. The seasonal content is largely there to just give some fun context for things like new operators, maps, and in-game events.

It’s unlikely any of this will be referenced in Call of Duty 2025, rumored to be a direct sequel to 2012’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 2. Given Black Ops 6 takes place in the 90s, it probably wouldn’t make sense for any of this to be referenced overtly in a game that is rumored to take place in the 2030s.

