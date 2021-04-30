New Call of Duty Report Crushes the Dreams of Modern Warfare 2 Fans

✖

According to recent reports, Call of Duty 2021 -- reportedly dubbed Call of Duty: WWII Vanguard -- is in danger of not releasing this year. These same reports differ slightly in what Activision and co. may do if this happens, but one suggested that Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Remastered would be released. Naturally, this specific report has garnered a lot of attention, because there are many COD fans who would love for this to happen. However, according to several sources we've spoken to, this isn't happening. In addition to this, prominent Call of Duty insider and leaker, Tom Henderson, ha said there's no chance this will happen.

Taking to Twitter, Henderson crushed the dreams of millions of Modern Warfare fans, noting he's so positive this isn't happening that he's willing to give away 50 copies of the game if it does. Henderson doesn't shut the door on this eventually happening, but notes it will not happen this year.

Based on the conversations I've had, it wouldn't take much for Activision to ship out Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Remastered. In fact, I've heard some of this work is already done. However, I've also heard that Activision is prepared to sit on the release until it really needs it. And even if Vanguard does slip to 2022 or gets canned, Activision won't need to cash in because it has Warzone, which is only going to become more and more of the focus in the coming years.

We're not getting MW2R multiplayer this year. If we do, I'll give away 50 copies. It's just not gonna happen. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) April 30, 2021

