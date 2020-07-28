Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone July 28 Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

A new Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare playlist update is live on PS4, Xbox One, and PC alongside official patch notes for the minor update ahead of Thursday's bigger content update. Like every playlist update before it, this week's one doesn't do anything particularly salient, but it does add and remove a few different modes, update the store, and prepare the game for the imminent Double XP event.

On the Warzone front, Plunder Quads has been removed. In its place, Plunder: Blood Money Trios has been added. Meanwhile, Infinity Ward has given Modern Warfare a bit more attention than Warzone for the update, notably adding Gunfight 3v3 with Knives only, which should be absolutely wild.

Below, you can check out the full patch notes for the update:

Warzone:

Plunder Quads Removed

Plunder: Blood Money Trios Added

Modern Warfare:

Gunfight (no Blueprints)

Gunfight 3v3 - Knives Only

Deathmatch Domination and Drop Zone

Shipment 24/7

Shoot House 24/7

In addition to this, the new update has added a new bundle to the game's store, "Zane: Golden Idol." The bundle notably includes two legendary blueprints: High Plains Drifter handgun and King's Highway assault rifles.

There's also the colorful Ghostly Recollection Rare blueprint, which wraps up your gun in various colorful zebra prints. It's horrible camouflage, unless you're trying to hide in a pack of Skittles. That said, it's available now, so expect to see quite a few players rocking it today especially.

Lastly, this update has prepared both Modern Warfare and Warzone for a Double XP, Double Weapon XP, and 2X Tier Progression this weekend. The promotion will specifically launch on July 31 and run until August 3.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone are both available via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more articles on the series click here or see the relevant links below:

