Lots of Capcom News Coming in October

Capcom has a new showcase set to take place this fall, and it sounds like it could be a pretty significant one. According to Entertainment Weekly (via @Wario64), Capcom will be hosting a panel at New York Comic Con on Friday, October 10th at 3:45 p.m. on the main stage. As of this writing, Capcom has not revealed which games will appear, but EW says the panel will feature “recent and upcoming releases” from the publisher. It’s impossible to say if we’ll actually see any new game announcements, or if Capcom will instead focus on some of the games we already know about.

So far, 2026 is shaping up to be a pretty big year for Capcom. The publisher has at least two major games on the way next year that we know of. Resident Evil Requiem is set to be released on February 27th, and Pragmata has a general “2026” window. It’s possible we could see the latter narrowed down during the panel, but if the game is arriving later next year, Capcom could make us wait a bit longer. Pragmata has had a rough road to release, but it seems like an end is finally in sight.

image courtesy of capcom

Capcom fans are already hoping against hope that we might see something new announced for one of the publisher’s many dormant franchises. Mega Man fans have been starving for a new game since 2018, but the only thing they’ve gotten in that time is compilations of older material. Of course, Dino Crisis fans have been waiting much longer; the survival horror series hasn’t had a new game since 2003. Capcom has made it clear that it’s at least considering a remake or new entry in the series, but no one knows if it’s actually going to happen. New York Comic Con wouldn’t be a bad place to announce it, though!

One game we probably shouldn’t expect to see is the sequel to Okami. Announced at The Game Awards last year, the Okami follow-up seems to be in the very early stages of development. It’s possible we could get some kind of an update at the show, but it’s probably way too early to get anything more significant than that. Considering how long Okami fans have been waiting for a follow-up, the fact that it’s in the works and coming from Hideki Kamiya is probably more than exciting enough.

Finally, we can certainly expect to see Street Fighter 6 make an appearance. The fighting game has been a strong success for Capcom, and the publisher continues to support it with new DLC fighters. Sagat was released earlier this month, and we know C. Viper will be arriving sometime in the fall. With NYCC taking place on October 10th, the show would be a great opportunity to showcase the character one last time before launch, or reveal a set release date.

Are you excited to see what Capcom has to show off at NYCC? What would you like to see the publisher announce? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!