Capcom Game Only $1.49 for a Limited Time

A popular Capcom game is currently available for just $1.49 for a limited time, thanks to a new sale. This new sale is only live until April 15, though, and it’s limited to Steam. The Capcom game in question is available on console, but this specific deal is not. Meanwhile, other games in the Capcom series — argueably Capcom’s greatest series — are also dirt cheap for those who really want to take advantage of the aforementioned sale and save some serious money.

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For roughly the next five days, Capcom fans, and in particular, survival-horror fans, can grab Resident Evil: Revelations 2 on Steam for just $1.49, the price of a candy bar. Its predecessor, Resident Evil: Revelations, is also on sale, but it’s not as a cheap. It’s been discounted to $4.99, which is a great price, but obviously does not compare to $1.49. Argueably the best Resident Evil deal right now is for Resident Evil 3 Remake, which is currently 91% off. This means it is available for just $3.59. This deal is also for a Steam copy, but it comes via Fanatical.

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2015 Resident Evil Game

Resident Evil: Revelations 2 was released back in 2015 as a sequel to 2012’s Resident Evil Revelations and 2009’s Resident Evil 5. And for those interested in checking it out in 2026, now remains a good time. Capcom is currently remaking games in the series, but according to various reporting, the next couple of remakes do not include either Resident Evil Revealtions game, and if these two games ever do get the remake treatment — which is a big if — it won’t be for a while. In other words, there is no point in holding off waiting for a remake, because, one, a remake may not happen, and two even if it does it won’t be for many years.

Those who do decide to pick up Resident Evil: Revealtions 2 now that it is so cheap it is basically free should expect to sit down with the Capcom game between 10 and 16 hours. This means you are gettin roughly five to eight hours of content per dollar you spend. This is obviously some of the best value on Steam right now, especially in the AAA space.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the gaming conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.