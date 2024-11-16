Over 60 Cozy Games Are as Low as $1.24 in New Sale

When it comes to cozy games, there are so many good options these days that it’s easy to build up quite a wishlist. Thankfully, the PC gaming platform Steam often hosts sales geared towards these beloved, relaxing games. Currently, the Cozy Quest 2024 Steam sale, presented by Secret Mode, is offering over 60 wholesome gaming favorites at steep discounts.

This cozy gaming sale runs from November 14-18, giving players a few days to snag some of their wishlist titles for anywhere from 10% to up to an impressive 85% off. This year, Cozy Quest includes some great hidden gems and plenty of big name titles in the cozy space like Tiny Glade, Moonstone Island, and Little Kitty, Big City.

As the colder months approach, what better time to stock up your Steam library and get ready to stay in and game? Here’s a look at every game on sale during the Cozy Quest 2024 sale and their markdown prices.

A Little to the Left – $8.99 (normally $14.99)

Backpack Hero – $12.99 (normally $19.99)

Brewmaster Beer Brewing Simulator – $4.49 (normally $17.99)

Cassette Beasts – $9.99 (normally $19.99)

Chicken Journey – $6.49 (normally $9.99)

Clanfolk – $14.99 (normally $29.99)

Duck Detective – $8.49 (normally $9.99)

Ete – $19.99 (normally $24.99)

Flotsam – $18.74 (normally $24.99)

Furnish Master – $11.99 (normally $14.99)

Go Go Town x Dinkum – $22.49 (normally $24.99)

Gourdlets – $3.99 (normally $4.99)

Growth – $4.99 (normally $9.99)

Havendock – $6.79 (normally $16.99)

Horse Tales: Emerald Valley Ranch – 7.49 (normally 29.99)

I Am Future: Cozy Apocalypse Survival – $12.99 (normally $19.99)

Ikonei Island – $7.49 (normally $24.99)

Inbento – $1.24 (normally $4.99)

Island Farmer – $1.39 (normally $1.99)

Kitaria Fables – $1.99 (normally $19.99)

Kynseed – $16.74 (normally $24.99)

Lakeburg Legacies – $12.64 (normally $22.99)

LakeSide – $9.74 (normally $14.99)

Let’s Build a Zoo – $7.99 (normally $19.99)

Little Kitty, Big City – $17.49 (normally $24.99)

Loddlenaut – $9.99 (normally $19.99)

Magical Delicacy – $19.99 (normally $24.99)

Mars Horizon – $5.99 (normally $19.99)

Minami Lane – $3.99 (normally $4.99)

Miniatures – $5.39 (normally $5.99)

Moonstone Island – $12.99 (normally $19.99)

Of Life & Land – $19.74 (normally $24.99)

Ova Magica – $19.99 (normally $24.99)

Pine Hearts – $15.99 (normally $19.99)

Pocket Oasis – $3.59 (normally $11.99)

Potion Permit – $12.99 (normally $19.99)

Pupperazzi – $9.99 (normally $19.99)

Quadrata – $1.19 (normally $1.99)

Quilts & Cats of Calico – $15.99 (normally $19.99)

Slash Quest – $3.99 (normally $4.99)

Snake Pass – $2.99 (normally $19.99)

Snufkin: Melody of Moomvalley – $15.99 (normally $19.99)

Spells & Secrets – $13.49 (normally $24.99)

SpiritTea – $13.99 (normally $19.99)

SurMount – $8.99 (normally $14.99)

Tavern Talk – $14.39 (normally $17.99)

Teeny Tiny Town – $5.59 (normally $6.99)

The Wandering Village – $18.74 (normally $24.99)

Time to Morp – $14.99 (normally $19.99)

Tiny Glade – $13.49 (normally $13.49)

Tiny Terry’s Turbo Trip – $12.05 (normally $17.99)

Trash Goblin – $13.49 (normally $14.99)

Until Then – $14.99 (normally $19.99)

Venba – $7.49 (normally $14.99)

What the Car? – $13.99 (normally $19.99)

Wild Indigo Ranch – $9.99 (normally $19.99)

Wildmender – $16.74 (normally $24.99)

Wingspan – $9.99 (normally $19.99)

Wobbledogs – $6.79 (normally $19.99)

In addition to all of these great deals, Cozy Quest also provides players the chance to check out exciting demos of upcoming titles. The full list of demos to try can be found here along with all the cozy Steam games on sale now. Some demos will linger after the event, but others will expire on November 18, so gamers should make sure to dive into their most anticipated titles as soon as possible.