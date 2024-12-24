Why Cyberpunk 2077’s Male V Didn’t Make It Into Fortnite

Cyberpunk 2077 is the latest title to collaborate with Fortnite through the addition of Johnny Silverhand and female V skins, as well as various Cyberpunk 2077 items. While many are celebrating this addition and running to the in-game Fortnite shop, some are baffled why only female V was included. Players have the choice of playing both female and male V in Cyberpunk 2077, with male V being seen in many promotional materials. Fortnite players were further confused by the fact that the game allows players to switch between different skin styles when it comes to many licensed cosmetics, but that’s not the case here with Cyberpunk 2077.

But Cyberpunk 2077 fans and players can relax. There is no grand scheme or conspiracy behind only female V’s inclusion in Fortnite. Patrick K. Mills, who worked on Cyberpunk 2077, took to Twitter/X to inform players female V was chosen because he preferred her slightly more than male V, and Johnny Silverhand was already included as a masculine character. Mills’ tweet was made to clear up any confusion and frustration regarding the absence of male V.

Evidently, there was enough outrage over the single V included that Mills had to “dust off his Twitter” to clarify why this decision was made. The choice may have sparked some already intense feelings toward female characters after the recent negative reception to Ciri in The Witcher 4 and the protagonist in Naughty Dog’s new project Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. It remains to be seen if Mill’s clarification will put out this fire but fans can at least grab these new Cyberpunk 2077 skins now.

Cyberpunk 2077’s Johnny Silverhand and V skins both cost 1,500 V-Bucks. Buying either pack gives you an additional back bling, which are Johnny’s Duffle Bag Back Bling and V’s Flathead Back Bling respectively. Alternatively, players can purchase the Night City Residents Bundle priced at 2,800 V-Bucks, which includes the following items.

Johnny Silverhand skin

Johnny’s Duffle Bag Back Bling

V skin

Flathead Back Bling

Silverhand’s Katana Pickaxe (800 V-Bucks)

Johnny Silverhand’s Guitar (800 V-Bucks)

Mantis Blades Pickaxe (800 V-Bucks)

Night City Lights Wrap (500 V-Bucks)

Cyberpunk 2077 cosmetics in Fortnite.

Fortnite is known for its crossovers and collaborations, giving players skins from an incredible number of IPs and even celebrities. Keanu Reeves appears as Johnny Silverhand, but also exists as John Wick from an earlier crossover. Mariah Carey and Snoop Dogg are other additions recently added to the game. Other game icons, like Master Chief, have also been added. With so many crossovers, players have an overwhelming number of choices.

However, for those bummed about male V being absent in this collaboration may have some hope. In the Tweet, Mills further explains saying, “Both masc and femme v are great but we weren’t gonna do both in this collab so a choice had to be made.” The wording of “this collab” could hint that a second Cyberpunk 2077 and Fortnite collaboration may be incoming. This is just speculation and should be taken with a grain of salt. Still, there is hope, as several franchises have collaborated with Fortnite in the past. Only time will if male V will arrive in Fortnite and unleash some Night City chaos.