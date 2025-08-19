Cyberpunk 2077 Climbs to Its Highest Player Count in 2 Years

CD Projekt RED is known for some of the best RPGs of all time, including Cyberpunk 2077. While the game launched in a rough state and was criticized harshly, the developers have since turned this around. A big part of this was the continuous updates that brought the game to a stable state and more in line with what CD Projekt RED envisioned for the game. With the free Update 2.3 recently released in July, the game has seen a resurgence of players. So much so that players have smashed a previous record for Cyberpunk 2077 for the first time in years.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Cyberpunk 2077 has seen a huge jump in player count, reaching a 24-hour peak of 71,545. The last time the cyberpunk RPG saw a player count this high was in December 2023 on Steam. This is around the time Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition was released, which CD Projekt RED initially announced would be the final update. The large player count at this point makes sense, as many finally pulled the trigger on what was thought to be the full package.

However, thanks to new updates, veteran players have been returning to the game while newcomers are finally playing Cyberpunk 2077. There are several reasons for this. The most obvious are the post-DLC updates that added free content to the game. This includes new vehicles, missions, and quality of life features, bringing players back to experience it all.

The other is the announcement of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2. The second season saw players jumping into Cyberpunk 2077 to relive the world and get prepared for a new animated story. While the games and animated content are separate, fans did see content from the show added to the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 has also seen huge sales recently, which could explain the sudden increase in players. Many gamers have an extensive backlog and wait for games to go on sale before purchasing. Even games as well-reviewed as Cyberpunk 2077 will sit in players’ wish lists until it goes on sale. Or, some players wait for it to come to subscription services, such as PS Plus.

With CD Projekt RED working on The Witcher 4 and a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, it’s hard to imagine the player count will peak this high again. That said, when Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 releases, there is a good chance the game will see another spike in players, even if no new crossover content is added.