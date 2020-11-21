Cyberpunk 2077 Players Can Get The Witcher DLC Items for Free

✖

It’s already been confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 will at least have some references to The Witcher 3 and perhaps more games from CD Projekt Red’s library, and this week during a Night City Wire event, we learned of another crossover of sorts that’s happening. Those planning on picking up the new Cyberpunk 2077 game will have the opportunity to get some unique cosmetics for their characters that include references to CD Projekt Red’s acclaimed Witcher series, and all you have to do to get them is hand over an email address and connect some accounts.

CD Projekt Red announced the plans to add some unique Witcher items to the game during its latest Night City Wire episode that’s brought us one preview closer to the launch of Cyberpunk 2077. During the segment, the developers showed off a couple of different items from The Witcher that players will be able to get if they connect their GOG accounts to the game. If you missed the stream, you can check out a preview of the items below.

Anyone who gets #Cyberpunk2077, no matter the platform or edition, will be able to claim a set of digital goodies. If you connect your game to @GOGcom – you can also get some in-game rewards! 👇 pic.twitter.com/hudxxSyV0O — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) November 19, 2020

As CD Projekt Red pointed out, it doesn’t matter what platform players are getting the game on. So long as you connect your GOG account to the game, you’ll earn some free stuff to customize your experience. Of course, you’ll almost inevitably end up ditching some of the gear later on in Cyberpunk 2077 once you get different cosmetics down the line, but it’s a nice bonus for longtime fans of CD Projekt Red’s works and will help get you started in Cyberpunk 2077.

Seeing things like this in Cyberpunk 2077 as well as the limited Easter eggs we know about already may end up being the extent of the crossovers between the two franchises. Though there’s certainly the possibility there given past references and exchanges that have led people to believe characters from The Witcher may make appearances, the creators of Cyberpunk 2077 haven’t been so keen on the idea of joining those worlds together.

Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to release on December 10th.