5 DC Characters Who Need Their Own Video Game

DC has some of the most iconic comic book characters of all time, including the likes of Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman. Their popularity has earned them video game adaptations. However, outside of the influential Batman: Arkham series, DC has struggled to have another hit. What seemed poised to be the next solid video game adaptation was Monolith Productions’ Wonder Woman project, which was canceled and led to the studio’s closure. Really, superhero video games in general seem to be in trouble, with many AAA projects getting canned.

With that being said, there are so many other DC characters beyond the Trinity, some of which might make for great singular stories as a video game. There are literally hundreds of possibilities that could turn into another potential hit. Even the least popular characters can receive an adaptation worth playing, so long as it’s fun and can bring something refreshing to a crowded genre. As such, here are five DC characters I think could be successfully adapted into a video game.

1) John Constantine (Hellblazer)

The character John Constantine from the Hellblazer comic book series has become increasingly popular as he’s been introduced in more mainstream DC movies, TV shows, and comic books throughout the years. While the sorcerer has been featured in more well-known projects, there is still some unfamiliarity with the character, making him a solid pick to be adapted into a video game.

This unfamiliarity, paired with its occult subject matter and Constantine’s magical prowess, could make for a great roguelike action RPG, like the critically acclaimed Hades. It is not out of the realm of possibility to come up with a story reason for why Constantine can come back to life after dying over and over again. His various magical abilities would make for great upgrade paths throughout a run. There are also other DC characters, like Swamp Thing, that can make an appearance to get some fun moments for fans. He also has that wit that fans of comic book films and TV tend to gravitate towards.

2) Green Lantern/ Green Lantern Corps

It is somewhat surprising that the characters of the Green Lantern Corps have not really been introduced in a video game in a meaningful way. They may not be as popular as they may have been a decade or so ago, but there are so many ways to integrate the different colored power rings into a story that could be well suited as a video game.

Like most projected superhero video game ideas, an open-world Green Lantern action game would be awesome. Mixing the action of games like Marvel’s Spider-Man, but with the space-faring traversal akin to No Man’s Sky would probably be exciting for DC fans. However, I think there is another approach to this that could be interesting.

The Green Lantern Corps are essentially space cops, and patrol a section of the galaxy that they are assigned to. For example, Hal Jordan protects Sector 2814, which includes Earth. It would be a bit fascinating to see a smaller, more intimate story-driven experience featuring a Green Lantern doing some detective work to solve some world-threatening problem. Gameplay-wise, I’m thinking more in line with something from Supermassive Games, the makers of the upcoming game Directive 8020. While unconventional, especially for such an action-oriented comic book character, with the right writers, something more streamlined and story-driven could be great for a Green Lantern game.

3) Zatanna

Zatanna Zatara is one of the most powerful magic users in the DC universe. Casting spells by reciting them backwards, her exceptional abilities have given her a place in the Justice League. With that being said, her unique powers could make for an interesting video game.

Specifically, Zatanna might be great in an action game, similar to Platinum Games’ Bayonetta. Her wide array of abilities could make for some seriously crazy combos. Her Justice League and Justice League Dark ties could also bring some interesting characters from the DC universe to help, like Batman, John Constantine, Animal Man, and Deadman.

4) Katana

Tatsu Yamashiro, also known as Katana, is a sword-wielding hero who is affiliated with groups like the Outsiders, Suicide Squad, Justice League of America, and the Birds of Prey. Even more so than Zatanna, she is hardly given the spotlight despite having a pretty cool origin story that could be adapted into a video game effortlessly.

Katana’s origin is a tragic story about love and jealousy. To put it simply, two brothers named Maseo and Takeo Yamashiro were in love with Tatsu. She ends up choosing to be with Maseo, who ends up raising their own family, with Tatsu birthing twins. Some time later, Takeo, who has now joined the yakuza, challenges his brother to a duel. As the two fight, a fire breaks out, and Takeo kills his brother with a sword known as the Soultaker, which Tatsu ends up taking. However, she is too late, and her children are killed in the fire.

The Soultaker sword has the ability to house the souls of the people killed with it. There may need to be some story explanation for how this mechanic would work, but Katana could be the perfect character for a Soulslike like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Possibly retelling this origin story and telling her story of revenge for her family’s death could be done very well within the framework of a Soulslike. Sure, it may not be the most original story or gameplay idea, but it could totally work.

5) Terry McGinnis (Batman Beyond)

If anyone is going to take over where the Batman: Arkham games left off, it’s Terry McGinnis’ Batman. Mostly known from the beloved animated series Batman Beyond, Terry becomes the Dark Knight in the futuristic, cyberpunk setting of Neo Gotham. While it features some new villains, some of Bruce’s old foes return to take on the Bat once again.

The basic premise of Batman Beyond lends itself well to a video game format. Terry is being set up to become Bruce’s successor, which allows for classic progression features to be implemented seamlessly. The dynamic between Bruce and Terry could also lend itself really well to the story. Also, having old characters, like the Joker or Hush, come back to the Arkham-verse would make for some hype moments if done correctly. This is an adaptation that just makes sense, and surely, fans would love to see it come to life.

