Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster Has Resident Evil, Street Fighter Skins and More from Capcom

Recently, Capcom revealed that it has been working on a remaster for Dead Rising, the zombie survival game set in a mall. Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster launches later this year, and Capcom has been heavily promoting it with new trailers. When the latest trailer went live, it announced the release date and started preorders for Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster. Included in the Digital Deluxe version of the game are 17 costumes that protagonist Frank West can wear while hunting through the mall. At first, those costumes were partially hidden, but fans quickly noticed that the Xbox store gave away the guessing game after you placed your pre-order, revealing which classic Capcom characters are featured in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster.

The “leak” from the Microsoft store was posted by several fans, but it seems to have originated on the Dead Rising subreddit, where a user who goes by UpperWay4550 posted screenshots of all 17 costumes. As mentioned, the costumes feature characters from several of Capcom’s other games, though Resident Evil is well-represented. That makes sense considering both franchises deal with zombies. Plus, a few costumes are from Dead Rising itself, including everyone’s favorite chainsaw-wielding Clown from the original game. Here’s the full list of revealed costumes:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Licker – Resident Evil

Nemesis – Resident Evil

Chainsaw Villager – Resident Evil

Leon S. Kennedy – Resident Evil

Ashley Graham – Resident Evil

Chris Redfield – Resident Evil

Tron Bonne – Mega Man

Lan Hikari – Mega Man

Mega Man – Mega Man

Sheriff – Likely Dead Rising 2

Clown – Dead Rising

War Photographer – Dead Rising

Creepy Rabbit – Likely Dead Rising

Ken – Street Fighter

Blodia – Cyberbots

Sodom – Final Fight

Rikuo – Darkstalkers

Again, it’s not a big surprise to see Resident Evil featured so heavily. After all, Capcom is using the RE Engine for this project. Considering the team just used it to make the Resident Evil 4 remake last year, dropping characters like Leon and Ashley in was a no-brainer. What’s neat is all of the characters from lesser-known Capcom games. Seeing Rikuo and Blodia pop up here will be a treat for fans of those classic games.

In addition to the 17 costumes, anyone who preorders any edition of the game will get three extra skins. This includes the classic 2006 Frank West costume and one for Chuck Greene from Dead Rising 2 and the Willamette Parkview Mall Bee. Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster launches on September 19th for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.