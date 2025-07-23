Free Zombie Game Being Given Away Today, but Not for Long

A free Steam zombie game is being given away for a limited time, but you’ll have to act fast. If you’re a PC gamer, you are regularly treated to a lot of great deals. Steam, of course, has its incredible seasonal sales which brings some of the hottest games to dirt cheap prices. On top of that, there are regular free games. Epic Games has also made it a habit of offering free games regularly and that has even included big titles like Grand Theft Auto V and Civilization 6 in the past. You can build a pretty hefty library on a budget on PC, especially if you already subscribe to things like Amazon Prime which offers free monthly games.

With that said, if you’re looking for something new to play on Steam, Lenovo has a deal for you. The tech company also frequently has deals for free games and this time, players can get a free zombie game known as Deadlight. The game launched all the way back in 2012 as an Xbox Live Arcade title published by Xbox Game Studios. It’s a 2.5D side scroller set during a zombie apocalypse in Seattle. You play as a survivor who has been separated from his family and has to make it across the city to get to a safe zone, where he hopes his family is waiting for him. It’s a pretty cool premise and one that allows for some thrilling gameplay.

If that sounds appealing to you, Deadlight will be available to claim from Lenovo’s Gaming Community. 5,000 keys will be available to claim via a queue system starting at 1PM ET. Once you join, you’ll be placed in line in a random order, so there’s no real strategy to it. All you need is a Lenovo Gaming Community account to claim a Steam key of Deadlight and you’re good to go.

You can view a trailer for Deadlight below.

It has been reported that this offer will be for the game’s director’s cut, which was released in 2016 and includes extra content and enhancements. Deadlight: Director’s Cut holds a score of 70 on Metacritic for its PS4 version, so it may not be the greatest game in the world, but free is free. And you never know when you might find a hidden gem during these kinds of deals, maybe you’ll totally disagree with the critics on this one!