Disney Dreamlight Valley Outlines Changes to PlayStation Version

The newest free update is coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley this week, and it will see some major changes made to the versions on PS4 and PS5. As revealed last week, starting on Wednesday, August 21st, PlayStation players will now be able to visit the valleys of those playing on other platforms, and vice versa. Valley visits were added to the game late last year, but the feature was exclusively available to those using other platforms. Additionally, Gameloft has now revealed that Wednesday’s update will allow PlayStation players to participate in DreamSnaps, both through voting and submitting their own entries.

Apparently this is just the beginning, and Gameloft will fully tear down the walls that have separated the game on PlayStation from the versions on PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox. Back in 2023, the developer revealed that PlayStation’s policies were preventing players from being able to use cross-saves with the other versions. Clearly things have changed, as cross-saves will be implemented on PlayStation later this year. Unfortunately, a more specific time frame has not been revealed. However, this should be great news for those that like to play the game on multiple platforms!

In addition to the PlayStation focused changes, Wednesday’s update will feature a lot of content that can be enjoyed by players on all platforms. The summer update will see the addition of Tiana from The Princess and the Frog. Tiana’s Palace will be a new restaurant location in the game, and players will even be able to open up a meal stall, where they can purchase pre-made dishes. There are also several quality of life improvements on the way, including the ability to create outfit presets, so players can easily switch between styles without having to choose each individual item.

Following Wednesday’s update, Gameloft has a lot of additional content in the works to fill out the rest of 2024. After this week, the next update will be released in October, which will see the addition of The Lion King‘s Timon and Pumbaa. At some point this year, we’ll also see the addition of Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas.

