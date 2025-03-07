Disney+ Gives Away Free Marvel Rivals Loot, but Not for Everyone

Marvel Rivals has quickly proven to be one of the most popular multiplayer games thanks to its iconic cast of Marvel heroes and villains. As NetEase updates the game, they add new characters and game modes, which means more cosmetics become available to customize player experience. These include banners, emotes, skins, and sprays, and Marvel Rivals has a ton, with some even being free to get. A new reward is available for free, but it is only for certain players. Those who can take advantage of this freebie should do so while they can, but others who can’t access it shouldn’t lose faith as this sets a precedent for more rewards to come.

The Avengers spray free reward is available in Marvel Rivals only to APAC countries. These Asian-Pacific countries include Australia, China, Japan, India, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. However, this doesn’t mean every player can’t get it.

Marvel Rivals Avengers Spray in shop.

For those in the countries listed above, they can claim the Marvel Rivals Avengers spray for free simply by having a Disney+ subscription. Any level of subscription will give players the reward for free, and it can be claimed by those with existing accounts or by making a new account.

While players in other countries cannot get the Avengers spray for free in Marvel Rivals, it is still available. Players can purchase it for 300 Units in the Marvel Rivals in-game store. Simply select any hero or villain and tab over to the Spray menu. Scroll to the bottom and the Avengers spray will be there. From there, you just need the 300 Units, confirm your purchase, and equip the spray.

Despite only being available in select countries, this is still good news for Marvel Rivals fans around the world. NetEase may release promotions like this in other countries later, with this being the first of many. This isn’t guaranteed, but given the popularity of Marvel Rivals, it would make sense to release more events like this and spread them out.

There is no known end or start date for this Disney+ promotion in Marvel Rivals, so fans should grab it while they can. This reduces the chance of missing out on this free reward. Regardless of whether players get it for free, it will be in the shop for purchase later and should be available indefinitely.

The fantastic four in marvel rivals season 1.

Marvel Rivals is constantly adding new content, and Season 1 alone has seen four new characters, new maps, and even new game modes. The currently ongoing event was revealed in the patch notes for the latest update, and players can get various rewards by progressing through it.

The second season of Marvel Rivals is expected to bring even more content, with rumors suggesting Blade or Ultron being added as characters. With so much to look forward to, the future of Marvel Rivals is bright, meaning fans will likely see more free rewards and promotions as time goes on.