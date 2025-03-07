Marvel Rivals Players Aren’t Happy About Clone Rumble Bans

Marvel Rivals launched its limited-time Clone Rumble game mode today. Gamers have been looking forward to the chaos of teams comprised of six duplicates for the same hero. However, NetEase is squashing some of the hype with a list of specific characters who are banned from the Clone Rumble mode. The list includes several healers and two popular choices for who Marvel Rivals fans really wanted to see in the Clone Wars teams. While the developer likely has its reasons for banning certain characters from the Clone Rumble, gamers aren’t too happy.

When the Clone Rumble was first announced, many gamers were all too ready to see teams made up of characters like Loki and Doctor Strange. With Loki already creating duplicates of himself in Marvel Rivals, fans really wanted to see the chaos of a multi-Loki team. Alas, the trickster is among the characters unavailable for Clone Rumble matches. Similarly, gamers were ready for infinite portal potential with an all Doctor Strange team, but NetEase put the squash on that as well. Thankfully, an all Jeff the Shark team is still a distinct possibility.

Here is the full list of characters that can’t be selected for Clone Rumble matches:

Adam Warlock

Cloak and Dagger

Doctor Strange

Invisible Woman

Loki

Luna Snow

While players are most disappointed to lose out on Loki and Doctor Strange clone teams, the lack of any strategists is definitely disappointing, as well.

The banned list features basically every character that can consistently heal their team. While many players are upset to see their favorite support characters banned, it’s likely for good reason. After all, a team of all healers would likely be tough to beat, and if you have two against each other? That’s probably a pretty boring match. In fact, gamers who’ve experienced teams comprised of Mantis have pretty much confirmed that it’s not a good time. Alas, full Jeff the Shark teams may have healing abilities, but they don’t seem to be claiming victory at quite the rate Jeff fans hoped. This may well be why he isn’t on the banned characters list despite some support abilities.

As for Doctor Strange? His portal ability is well-known to cause frame rate issues with just one of him. It’s likely NetEase wasn’t willing to take the fall for the PC devastation that might have ensued with six Doctor Stranges all trying to unleash their power at once. As for Loki, well… it’s likely because he can already multiply himself and even Marvel Rivals isn’t ready to unleash that level of pure chaos.

In addition to the list of banned heroes, the game mode is limited by being available only on one map. As a result, the matches get stale pretty quickly, with three rounds of the same heroes on the same map. Aside from the initial humor behind it, it seems like most fans aren’t loving the Clone Rumble in Marvel Rivals so far. The game mode will run on weekends in March, giving players only a limited chance to settle into the playstyle from March 7th to March 24th.

