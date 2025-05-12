New Dying Light 2 Update Fixes Fan-Favorite Mode

The zombie apocalypse just got a bit easier. Today, Techland released a new update for its 2022 parkour action title, Dying Light 2 Stay Human. While the update, Hotfix Version 1.22.4, isn’t as big as previous patches, it fixes a bevy of issues that have plagued fans for quite some time. As the sequel to the 2015 smash hit, Dying Light 2 modernized the format and honed in on what made the original pop for fans, like expert parkour and challenging enemies. While it may not have been as successful as its predecessor, the constant updates and fixes have made it slowly but surely one that fans will come back to again and again.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Specifically with Hotfix Version 1.22.4, the biggest fixes are in regards to Tower Raid, one of the newest modes, now permanent, available for the game. Essentially, it’s Dying Light’s version of roguelike, similar to that seen in titles like The Last of Us Part 2, Returnal, and Balatro, but with up to four of your zombie-slaying friends. Hordes of enemies will attack you in droves and you’ll take them down to get to the end. If you die, you restart from the beginning, but you can get more powerful with new skills and weapons to make each run even better.

When it comes to the fixes for Tower Raid, board assertions, icons on the HUD, and, most importantly, not losing lives in co-op due to Peers dropping out, have been updated. As to the other updates for the main game, several audio issues and HUD glitches have been patched. Other solved issues include a problem with the Steam Deck version and not losing lives when the privacy of your game is changed to Single Player.

The full patch notes for this new Dying Light 2 update today are available below:

Dying Light 2 Hotfix Version 1.22.4 Patch Notes