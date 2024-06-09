EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Supreme Defender Evolution

On June 7th, developer Electronic Arts kicked off its new live promo in EA Sports FC 24. The Path to Glory promo adds boosted cards featuring players from nations participating in the EURO and Copa America tournaments. Because this is a live promo, those cards can be upgraded even further if their respective nations accomplish various real-life objectives. However, many of the top cards in the promo are very difficult to pack and expensive on the Transfer Market. With that in mind, EA has been releasing new Evolutions that players can use to upgrade low-rated cards into superstars. Below, you'll find a full breakdown of the Supreme Defender Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on in EA Sports FC 24.

What is the EAFC 24 Supreme Defender Evolution?

(Photo: EA Sports)

Sadly, this Evolution is not free. Players need to spend either 125,000 Coins or 500 FC Points to start it. Interestingly, that's a slight increase on the usual Coin price, while the FC price stays the same, making it technically "cheaper" to spend real money, which will likely frustrate the playerbase. Here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 91

Max Pace: 89

Max Shooting: 69

Max Defending: 92

Max Skill Moves: 4-star

Max PlayStyles: 7

Max PlayStyles+: 2

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +4 Overall, +4 Pace, +5 Passing, +4 Defending, +3 Physical +2 Dribbling, the Bruiser and Block PlayStyles, and the Intercept PlayStyle+.

The Best Players for the Supreme Defender Evolution

Unfortunately, most of the best options for this Evolution are expensive Special card options or expired SBCs. It's worth looking through the cards you already own to see if any fit, but we've put together a list of cards that won't run you more than 200,000 Coins:

Carlos Alberto (Icon) – Brazil

Vincent Kompany (UEFA Heroes) – Premier League

Carles Puyol (Future Stars Icon) – Spain

Ibrahima Konate (Fantasy FC) – Liverpool

Javier Mascherano (Fantasy Hero) – La Liga

Out of this list, Alberto and Kompany are the most expensive options. Both are over 100,000 Coins on the Transfer Market, meaning you'll be dropping a big chunk of change if you're also spending Coins to start the Evolution. That said, both players are quite good. Alberto is rock-solid at just about everything, while Kompany is a stout central defender with enough pace to stick with most strikers.

The other three are step down in price, making them more attractive for budget players. Puyol is always a stout defender that's lacking pace. This Evolution helps in that department, though he's still lacking on the ball. Konate is much faster, but not as tough. That said, his 86 dribbling means you can be comfortable playing out of the back with him on your side. Finally, Mascherano has the benefit of being able to naturally play CDM, giving him some extra versatility. He also has a four-star Weak Foot, meaning he's going to be solid as a deep-lying playmaker.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Supreme Defender Evolution expires on July 7th.