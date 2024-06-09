EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Star Performer Evolution

On June 7th, developer Electronic Arts kicked off its new live promo in EA Sports FC 24. The Path to Glory promo features boosted cards of players in the upcoming EURO and Copa America tournaments. Because this is a live promo, those cards can be upgraded even further if their respective nations accomplish various real-life objectives. However, many of the top cards in the promo are very difficult to pack and expensive on the Transfer Market. To that end, EA Sports FC 24 continues to add new Evolutions, giving players the option to take low-rated cards and give them big boosts. Below, you'll find a full breakdown of the Star Performer Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on in EA Sports FC 24.

What is the EAFC 24 Star Performer Evolution?

(Photo: EA Sports FC 24)

Fortunately, this Evolution is free to start. Even if you don't have a card you want to use it on, it's worth working through it for free, high-rated fodder. Here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 84

Max Pace: 88

Max Defending: 84

Max Physical: 86

Max PlayStyles: 7

Max PlayStyles+: 0

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +9 Overall, +10 Pace, +10 Shooting, +9 Dribbling, +6 Defending, +9 Physical, +1 Weak Foot, +8 Passing, +1 Skill Moves, the Dead Ball, First Touch, and Pinged Pass PlayStyles, and the Power Header, Press Proven, and Rapid PlayStyles+.

The Best Players for the Star Performer Evolution

If you want to get the most out of this Evolution, we would recommend using Future Stars Academy players who you didn't use back when that promo was happening. If you've already used them all, there are a few other players who fit the bill but aren't quite as good. Here's the full list:

Athenea del Castillo (Future Stars Academy) – Barcelona

Junior Dina Ebimbe (Future Stars Academy) – Frankfurt

Fabiano Parisi (Future Stars Academy) – Fiorentina

Gabriel Jesus – Arsenal

If you've used all three of the FS Academy players listed above, you should look through the ones you have available and see if they fit the Evolution. However, these three are our favorites because of the skills they bring to the table. Both Athenea and Dina Ebimbe are speedy wing options with great dribbling and solid enough passing. Athenea gets a slight nod because she has five-star Skill Moves and Weak Foot, but Ebimbe is notable for his positional versatility.

Parisi is a defensive option if you need someone to even out your backline. He isn't quite as good as the other two, but he can keep up with most wingers even at this stage of the game. Finally, Jesus is the only normal Gold rare we love for this Evolution. He has five-star Skills, 97 dribbling, and enough speed and shooting to get the job done in front of the net.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Star Performer Evolution expires on July 7th.