EA Sports FC 24 Pre-order Leak Points to a Full Reveal Soon

Now that EA Sports has decided not to re-sign its contract with FIFA, EA's yearly soccer game is going to be called EA Sports FC. The developers haven't said too much about what to expect from the new version of the long-running franchise, but recent leaks have claimed that players will have EA Sports FC 24 in their hands on September 29. If that date turns out to be true, then EA needs to start talking about EAFC 24 sooner rather than later. A new leak shows that we might be hearing the first real details about the game later this week.

This leak comes from DonkTrading on Twitter. FIFA fans will likely remember that Donk was also the account behind several other leaks, including the EAFC 24 cover and the fact that men and women will both be playable in Ultimate Team. This most recent leak claims that pre-orders for EA Sports FC 24 will be made available on July 13. It's unlikely that EA would drop pre-orders without also starting to reveal other information. Of course, they'll likely string out the full set of info over the course of the next few months, but Thursday could be the day we start to learn more about the gameplay and modes coming to EAFC 24.

EAFC 24 pre orders start July 13th 🔜



Giving away 50+ copies this summer on here, my trading group & other socials! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/dJiRn07V6Y — Donk 🍊 (@DonkTrading) July 9, 2023

This actually lines up relatively well with what EA itself has been saying about the game. Again, the developers haven't said much about EAFC 24, but they did announce in early June that the Libertadores league is coming to the game. Alongside that announcement, EA said that we would "learn more this July." Considering that July 13 is about halfway through the month and about two months before the expected launch date, it certainly seems like a logical choice to start revealing EAFC 24 information. Of course, until EA Sports actually says something, you should take this leak with a hefty dose of skepticism. Either way, it sounds like we'll know more very soon.

EA Sports FC 24 is expected to launch on September 29, with an early access period beginning on September 22. The game will come to PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC platforms whenever it does launch. Be sure to check back later in the week to see what more we learn about the upcoming game.