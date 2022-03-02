Elden Ring Update 1.02.2 Released, Patch Notes Revealed

Elden Ring’s got a new update out this week for two of the three platforms the game’s available on: The PC and the PlayStation 5. That update is a relatively small one in terms of what it does, but it takes care of a couple of issues those on the two platforms that players have probably been experiencing. Those on the PlayStation 5 in particular will be happy to hear that a fix for game progression problems has also come through in this update.

FromSoftware and Bandai Namco shared the patch notes for the game’s update in a couple of posts on social media. Some of the notes are more specific – apparently there was an instance on the PC platform where the game would actually not use the intended graphics card? – while others are vaguer such as “Fixed other bugs.

You can find those notes in full below courtesy of the Elden Ring Twitter account:

Elden Ring Patch 1.02.2

PC

Fixed an issue where the graphics card was not being used, resulting in slow performance.

Fixed a bug that caused the game to quit under certain conditions during a battle with the Fire Giant.

Fixed other bugs.

PlayStation 5

Changes to save game progression even when the game is not terminated.

This update follows more that came just a couple of days ago with similarly small sets of patch notes. So far, the Xbox version of the game hasn’t really been getting as many updates, but FromSoftware did say on February 27th that online issues had been resolved on that platform. While Xbox didn’t have as many save problems to deal with or those that’d be found on the PC version, it did have more online issues compared to other platforms.

In the days since Elden Ring released, players have been creating unique custom characters with the game’s character creation system, but they’ve also liking been redoing those characters just as much by choosing to respec at some point. George R.R. Martin who helped write the story for the game recently praised its release as well while offering similar praise for Hidetaka Miyazaki and the rest of the FromSoftware team.

Elden Ring is now available on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms. You can check out our review of the game here as well as what other people have said about it, too.