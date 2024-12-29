New Epic Games Store Free Holiday Game Is Perfect for Co-Op

The latest free game on the Epic Games Store is perfect for those looking to play a game with friends. At this point in time, Epic’s annual holiday promotion that sees free PC games given out on a daily basis has nearly reached its end. The 2024 edition of this promo has more or less been quite successful for EGS users as it has allowed them to net games like Control, Dredge, Kill Knight, Ghostrunner 2, and numerous others at no cost whatsoever. Now, with the calendar soon set to turn over to 2025, Epic is giving out a game that won’t want to be missed.

Available from now until tomorrow, December 30th, at 11:00am ET/8:00am PT, the Epic Games Store has made Orcs Must Die! 3 free to download. Originally released in 2021, Orcs Must Die! 3 is the third installment in the co-op, tower defense game that tasks players with defeating hordes of orcs. Typically, Orcs Must Die! 3 retails for $30, which means that today’s offer is one of the best we’ve seen all month in terms of money saved.

Moving forward, there will only be three more free games that Epic hands out in a daily rotation. These free offers will then reset on Thursday, January 2nd, at which point the free games will go back to being doled out on a weekly cadence. For now, we still don’t know what these final freebies on the Epic Store will be, but we’ll find out in the coming days.

You can learn more about Orcs Must Die! 3 and whether or not it might be for you by checking out its launch trailer and official description below.

Orcs Must Die! 3

“Orcs Must Die! 3 ushers orc-slaying mayhem to a previously unimaginable scale. Solo, or 2 player co-op, arm yourself with a massive arsenal of traps and weapons. Slice, burn, toss and zap hordes of repugnant orcs in this long-awaited successor to the award-winning series.

New to the series, War Scenarios pit players against the largest orc armies ever assembled. Mountable War Machines give players the essential firepower to heave, stab, carbonize, and disarticulate the abominable intruders.

Features