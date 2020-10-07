Fall Guys Reveals New Costumes

✖

With just mere hours to go at this point before the release of Season 2 tomorrow, October 8th, Fall Guys has shared four new costumes that folks can expect to grab soon. The official Twitter account began teasing four new costumes earlier this morning and has since revealed an orc, a horse, a jester, and a princess costume. Given the theme and proximity to Season 2's release, it seems fair to assume that we won't be seeing these in the game itself until at least tomorrow.

You can check out the original tease and new costumes below:

Alright, I haven't leaked anything in a while... How about I leak one costume every hour for the next 4 hours? First one dropping in 17 mins... Can you guess which Pokémon the one on the left is? pic.twitter.com/fBgrqA7B8a — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) October 7, 2020

Tag yourself 👀 I'm the Orc, remove yourself from my swamp, please 😩👌 pic.twitter.com/8xfkc7L18h — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) October 7, 2020

This is, of course, far from the first Season 2 information to be released. We've seen new levels and "Thicc Bonkus," new customization features, and we even know that rewards will be easier to come by in the new season. Given the impending release, we can likely expect to learn a whole lot more very, very soon.

Fall Guys is currently available on both PlayStation 4 and PC. It continues to be updated, and a mid-season update was recently released. Season 2 of the popular video game is set to launch tomorrow, October 8th. Developer Mediatonic has yet to officially announce a version of the video game for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, or mobile, but it would appear that it is gauging demand. It is currently unclear whether it might show up on either of the next-gen consoles. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the wildly popular title right here.

What do you think of Fall Guys so far? Are you looking forward to Season 2?