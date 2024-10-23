Fallout Day 2024: Every Free Fallout Download and Sale

Bethesda’s annual Fallout Day celebration got underway today on October 23rd, a day marking the moment in Fallout’s in-universe timeline when the bombs dropped and the Great War began. A somber moment for those in the Fallout universe, but for Fallout fans, however, Fallout Day is a day of freebies, sales, and perhaps some announcements related to the future of the Fallout franchise if Bethesda sees fit to share those during Fallout Day.

Unfortunately for Fallout players, it’s difficult to say that today’s Fallout Day brought a lot of announcements with it. Though today was hyped up as the first ever Fallout Day that’d include a Fallout Day broadcast, the Fallout Day event was basically Fallout 76 Day, or, in harsher terms players have used, could’ve just been an email. It went over upcoming features in Fallout 76 like a new endgame raid and the option to play as Ghouls in the future, but we already knew about those. Bethesda never teased anything about rumored remasters for games like Fallout 3 or Fallout: New Vegas showing up during the event, so it’s not like anyone can fault them for not announcing those, but Fallout fans were still expecting at least something more given the focus on the Fallout Day event.

But even if the Fallout Day event was roughly 90% about Fallout 76, Fallout fans who wanted more can still begrudgingly take advantage of sales, freebies, and more during the Fallout Day celebrations. In the case of one game — Fallout Shelter — those giveaways are live for one day only and are tied to Prime Video’s Fallout TV show, so you’ll want to grab those while you can.

To help with that, here’s everything you need to know about the free Fallout loot and beyond that you can get for Fallout Day:

Fallout 76

Starting with the headliner, Fallout 76, you can play Fallout 76 for free on the Xbox, PlayStation, and Steam platforms from now until October 29th. Not a huge deal for people who’ve been playing Fallout 76 for years, but if there’s a naysayer who finally wants to try it or you’ve got friends you want to rope in, now’s the chance.

If you like what you see during the free-to-play event, you can get Fallout 76 at a discount. It’s $9.99 on the PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam platforms, so not a bad deal given that it’s 75% off. Bundles and better versions like the Deluxe Edition are also on sale.

For those who already have Fallout 76, aside from an influx of new players, you can get Atoms for a 35% discount until October 29th on Xbox and Steam and until October 30th on PlayStation. There’s also a Double XP event going on right now that’ll last until October 27th, so aside from new content drops, now’s the best time to play Fallout 76.

Fallout Shelter

The Fallout mobile game, Fallout Shelter, was also squeezed into the Fallout Day event seeing how aside from Fallout 76, it’s the only “modern” Fallout game that’s getting new content. Back when the Fallout TV show came out, for example, Fallout Shelter added characters from the Prime Video series like Lucy who’s played by Ella Purnell.

Those characters were only available for a limited time back then, but now, they’re free once more. For today only on October 23rd, if you hop into Fallout Shelter, you’ll get Lucy, Max, and The Ghoul from the Fallout show as well as three lunchboxes, a pet carrier, and 10 Nuka-Cola Quantums.

Fallout 4 and Other Fallout Games

For the rest of the Fallout games beyond Fallout 76, you can get them at a discount if there are some you need to catch up on or you just want to mod the PC versions of older Fallout games inside and out. Fallout 4 is the headliner for this since it’s the newest (9-year-old) mainline Fallout game aside from Fallout 76, so you can get the Game of the Year version will all the DLC included for $9.99 on all platforms.

Going back even further, the classic Fallout games are on sale, too, at least where you can still play them. Fallout: A Post Nuclear Role Playing Game is $2.49, Fallout 2: A Post Nuclear Role Playing Game is also $2.49, and Fallout 3 is — you guessed it — $2.49. Some bundles are also on sale like the Fallout Classic Collection on Steam which gives you Fallout: A Post Nuclear Role Playing Game, Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel, and Fallout 2: A Post Nuclear Role Playing Game for $4.99.