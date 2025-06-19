Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time Reveals New Details About Free DLC

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time is one of the most popular new cozy games of the year. Recently, the game passed 1 million copies sold, an impressive achievement. The developers are celebrating with a new free code and a Pegasus mount, but that’s not all. We’ve also got some more details about the previously announced free content update DLC for Fantasy Life i. And honestly? It’s a little bit unexpected.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Today, the official @FantasyLife_EN account revealed some new info about the upcoming free DLC update. We don’t yet have an exact release date for the new content. However, the team is working to release the update “as soon as possible.” The Fantasy Life i DLC has previously been referred to as “Update the World!” and is expected to include a new free recipe and opportunities to use high-level weapons. Now, we have a better sense of what those opportunities will look like thanks to the new teaser post.

Free DLC Update Info

An evolved version of Ginormosia is coming, featuring a

🔥 Roguelike Open World 🔥 for newcomers and veterans alike!



We’re also revealing a new character who will play a vital role in the story.

Doesn't he remind you of someone on Ginormosia…? 🐻



The team… pic.twitter.com/Af9NbSYklJ — FANTASY LIFE Series (@FANTASYLIFE_EN) June 19, 2025

The post reveals that the free update will add a roguelike open world to Fantasy Life i. Given the game’s reputation for cozy vibes, this is a surprising new game mode that nevertheless somehow makes sense. This roguelike element will be part of the Ginomorsia area and will presumably let players quickly level up their combat Lives by taking on challenges. As a fan of both Fantasy Life i and popular roguelike Hades 2, I am more than ready to see what form this new addition will take.

Free Fantasy Life DLC Adds New Character

In addition to the new roguelike mode, the update will also include a new character who will be a part of the story. This suggests that we might be getting at least a bit of new story content, as well. The early character art features a prominent third eye, so the character might be related to those giant eyeballs in Ginormosia.

The DLC will be free to players on all platforms when it arrives. The team behind Fantasy Life i says to stay tuned for more details. So, it’s likely we will learn even more about the upcoming free update soon. Hopefully, this will include a release date. There is plenty of content in Fantasy Life i to begin with, but even so, gamers are excited to have even more to explore.

A player character speaks to their Life guide for the Magician path in Fantasy Life i

Based on reactions to this latest post, fans are eager to hear more about this upcoming free update. In particular, I’m not alone in being really curious about the roguelike world. That said, some gamers are hoping we will also see more patches to improve performance, especially on the Switch. Fantasy Life i has had pretty regular patches since launch, so hopefully more bug fixes and improvements will arrive alongside the new free DLC.

What do you think about a roguelike addition to Fantasy Life i? Do you have theories on the new character? Let us know in the comments below!