FIFA 21 Update Adds Improvement Fans Have Been Asking for Since Launch

✖

A new FIFA 21 update has been released on PS4 and Xbox One, adding the features, bug fixes, and improvements that the PC version of the game got last week. As always, the update came with a host of additions and improvements, including ones that have since impacted the meta, however, the new FIFA 21 update also added 55 new third kits to the game. When FIFA 21 launched last month, it launched without the third kits for most teams, including most of the teams in the Premier League. However, with the new update, this is no longer a problem.

Not only is this update essential for a game that touts realism and immersion as one of it's greatest attributes, but it's essential for career mode players. For example, I'm currently deep in a career mode with West Brom, and sometimes their home and away kit are too similar to the home and away kits of the opponent, causing visual confusion on the pitch. The addition of third kits doesn't automatically solve this issue, but it should drastically reduce it at the very least.

Below, you can check out all of the new third-kits added, courtesy of YouTuber, ReFIFA:

Of course, there's still plenty of third-kits for notable teams missing, and currently, there's no word when and if more will be added, but these type of cosmetic drops come a few times each FIFA cycle. As for when more "real faces" will be added, who knows. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic may prevent a substantial "real face" update, though so far the possibility hasn't been ruled out by EA.

FIFA 21 is available on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It's also playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X, but the proper next-gen versions of the game won't be releasing until December.

For more coverage on the game and all things gaming -- including all fo the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the links below: