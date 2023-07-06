FIFA 23 Level Up Leaks Claim Renato Sanches, Alphonso Davies Are Coming

Many FIFA 23 players assumed the next promo coming to Ultimate Team was going to be Futties, but EA Sports seems to have something else in mind. The developer has officially announced that the next promo will kick off on July 7 and will be called Level Up. This is the first time we've seen this promo in the game, though the idea behind the promo will remind veteran players of some promos have worked in the past. That said, the exciting part of the Level Up promo (at least before it launches) is the various leaks that have already started to drop. If these turn out to be true, it could be an exciting time for FIFA 23 players.

The Level Up promo leaks come from FUT Sheriff on Twitter. As always, you'll want to take any leak with a grain of salt until it's confirmed by EA Sports. Of course, one player that Sheriff leaked has been confirmed by EA on the FIFA 23 loading screen for FUT. Chelsea center-mid Enzo Fernandez is going to be involved in the promo for sure and his inclusion also tells us something important about Level Up. When Level Up leaked, many assumed that players in the promo could be upgraded by completing objectives, and EA also confirmed that on the loading screen. We don't know if that'll be true for every player in the promo, but it's definitely an option for Fernandez.

🚨Renato Sanches🇵🇹 is coming as LEVEL UP player!



Stats are prediction!



Make sure to follow @FutSheriff and @Criminal__x #fifa23 pic.twitter.com/QESYZYOod0 — Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) July 6, 2023

So far, the leaks are looking pretty juicy for FIFA 23 players. While there aren't as many top-end names as you might expect, there are several fan-favorite FIFA players that should be incredible if you're able to level them up. The most exciting names are PSG's Renato Sanches and Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies. Sanches, in particular, is always a top player in FIFA, so he'll be one of the names everyone is targeting. The only other player that's been leaked by Sheriff is Valencia's Edison Cavani. More names will likely drop as we get closer to the Friday drop, so make sure to keep an eye on FUT Sheriff's Twitter if you want to know the latest leaks.

FIFA 23 is out now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Remember, this is the last year EA has the FIFA license, which means next year's version will be called EA Sports FC. Supposedly, that game is dropping on September 29, though EA hasn't confirmed that just yet.