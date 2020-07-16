Fortnite Black Manta Skin Now Available

✖

Update: Epic Games and Fortnite have officially revealed the Black Manta skin, which is now available to all players via the Item Shop.

Aquaman and his nemesis, Black Manta, splash down into Fortnite today. Available now: https://t.co/b2NNhinz4S pic.twitter.com/EkuxcyQdej — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 16, 2020

Original: A new Fortnite Season 3 leak has revealed the Black Manta skin before its rumored release today via the Item Shop update. Further, the leak seemingly provides players of the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile battle royale game with their first look at the previously leaked Atlantis POI coming to the game, presumably as a big new location later this season.

The new leak comes way of prominent Fortnite dataminer FortTory, who took to Twitter to share an image of the skin, accompanied by what looks like a new soldier skin. It's unclear what the source of the image is, but it's presumably from the game's files, which Epic Games has been updating ahead of the new Item Shop today.

Interestingly, the image also features an underwater location not currently in the game. And if you look closer, it does look a lot like Atlantis, or at least a location inspired by it. As mentioned above, we know a new Atlantis location is coming to the game, but this would be our first look at the POI, assuming that's what it is in the first place.

BlackManta - version pic.twitter.com/FJqdX3K0ZL — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) July 16, 2020

Of course, like any leak, this image, and the speculation derived from it, should be taken with a grain of salt. That said, not only does it pass the sniff test, but datamining leaks are typically very reliable.

At the moment of publishing, Epic Games has not commented on the leak, and it's unlikely it will, especially if the skin is releasing later today.

