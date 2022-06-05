Fortnite Darth Vader Gameplay Seemingly Leaks Online

✖

Gameplay of someone playing as Darth Vader in Fortnite has seemingly leaked online. As of right now, Epic Games has yet to confirm whether or not Darth Vader is coming to the game as a playable character, but all of the rumors, leaks, and teases suggest it's probably going to happen. In April, a leak suggested that Darth Vader would be coming to Fortnite as both a playable character and an NPC that roams around the map. It seems like he'll be a boss for players to fight, but it's unclear how significant his role will be in the new update.

Fortnite Intel has obtained footage of Darth Vader running around within Fortnite. It's pretty much what one would expect Darth Vader to look like. His cape flows with movement and there's a nice shine to his helmet, but so far, there's no sign of his lightsaber. Given this is likely done through the way of messing with game files, it's likely they weren't able to find or use the file for his saber. It seems equally likely that the lightsaber will be featured within the game as either Darth Vader's pickaxe or through gameplay, similar to how there were lightsabers around the map for May the 4th last month. As of right now, there's no indication as to when the Sith Lord will appear, but it could be as soon as this week.

Darth Vader made his Fortnite debut this weekend during the game's Collision Event, which will set up the events of season 3. Vader could be seen clashing lightsabers with Obi-Wan Kenobi for a brief moment if players looked off into the distance amidst the battle. A leak recently suggested that Darth Vader will be part of the new battle pass, so players will be able to earn him through gameplay if the purchase the seasonal pass. The likes of Indiana Jones are also expected to join Vader in the new battle pass.

