Fortnite Item Shop Gives Out Captain America Freebies for Limited Time

For a limited time, the Fortnite Item Shop is handing out a pair of freebies tied to Marvel’s Captain America. As of this weekend, Captain America: Brave New World has hit theaters and is the first MCU movie that features Sam Wilson as the new Captain America. To celebrate, Fortnite hasn’t only brought back its entire collection of Captain America accessories in the Item Shop, but it’s also handing out two items that anyone can grab without having to spend any V-Bucks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of this moment, the Fortnite Item Shop is giving away two Captain America-themed Sprays for no cost. The first, which is called “Come Get Me!“, sees Sam Wilson with his fist clenched and shield at the ready as he looks to be charging into battle. The second, dubbed “Cap Attack“, also features Wilson, but this time, he is flying in the air while hurling his shield forward. Per usual, these freebies won’t be available for long as Epic Games will be cycling them out of the Item Shop relatively soon. As such, if you want to claim them, you’ll have until the evening of Tuesday, February 18th, to do so. Once this time passes, both of these Captain America giveaways will be gone with no guarantee to return in the future.

While these two items might not seem like a lot, it’s still a better way for Fortnite to cross-promote Captain America: Brave New World than it has with other major film and TV releases in the past. Specifically, some criticized Fortnite in 2024 for not bringing back its Dune and League of Legends cosmetics to tie in with the releases of Dune: Part Two and Arcane Season 2. Although the decision to have these cosmetics in the Item Shop was seemingly not Epic’s, it’s still good to see that Marvel went out of its way to bring all of these Captain America items back to Fortnite to overlap with Brave New World’s release.

As for what’s next with Fortnite, Chapter 6 Season 2 is set to begin at the end of this week on February 21st and will be dubbed “Lawless”. Full details on what this season of content will have in store have yet to come about, but it is known that Sub-Zero and Scorpion from Mortal Kombat will be two new skins appearing in Chapter 6 Season 2.