Fortnite Fixed Its Biggest Issue for the Holidays in 2024

Epic Games has more or less fixed one of the biggest issues that many had with Fortnite during the holiday season previously. For the most part, Epic dials back its support for Fortnite just a bit around the end of each year. This is done so that those at Epic Games who work on Fortnite can get some time off to recharge for the year ahead. And while Fortnite content doesn’t completely come to an end during this period, the Item Shop is one element that players have taken issue with in the past. Fortunately, Epic seems to have heard this feedback and has released a lot more content in the Item Shop in the final days and weeks of 2024.

This past year at the end of 2023, Fortnite drew quite a bit of criticism from fans for the manner in which the Item Shop was handled. While Chapter 5 Season 1 had released in earlier in December, this wave of new content wasn’t supported by additional skins, emotes, and other brand-new cosmetics in the Item Shop. Instead, Epic opted to simply recycle some of the more common Fortnite collabs in the Item Shop in the final days of 2023, which led many to demand improvements.

Fortunately, those improvements have come in 2024 as Epic has been pushing out a ton of new skins and other gear in Fortnite lately. Since the start of Chapter 6 Season 1 roughly one month ago, Fortnite has seen new collaborations with Cyberpunk 2077, Star Wars, and DC Comics all come to the game. These new collabs have been combined with previous ones such as Master Chief from Halo, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and other popular “Signature Style” outfits and emotes returning to the Item Shop for the first time in months or years.

Assuming that this trend continues into 2025, it would suggest that Epic might have more major releases planned for the Fortnite Item Shop than ever. Based on current leaks, it looks as though Epic is planning to bring back other collabs that haven’t been seen in quite some time such as Batman, Black Adam, and Rick & Morty. When the items tied to these franchises might hit the Item Shop isn’t yet clear, but they should be rolling out at some point in Chapter 6 Season 1.

Looking further down the road with Fortnite, Chapter 6 Season 2 is planned to start in late February 2025. A theme for this next season of content hasn’t yet been revealed by Epic, but its arrival will be preceded by Godzilla coming to Fortnite later in January.