Fortnite Supposedly Getting a Monsters Inc. Crossover

Fortnite has become the go-to place for massive crossovers. The fan-favorite battle royale game has attracted everything from Star Wars to Dragon Ball Z to Pirates of the Caribbean. Of course, with fans so invested in new collaborations hitting the Fortnite Item Shop, developer Epic Games has to keep churning out new partnerships. Because so many deals are happening constantly, many tend to leak, giving fans a potential idea of what to expect as Fortnite moves forward. Recently, a new leak started to make the rounds, claiming that a fan-favorite Pixar franchise will make its way into Fortnite.

This leak comes via two prominent Fortnite leakers on Twitter. ShiinaBR and Hypex have become the go-to sources for Fortnite leaks. While you’ll still want to take them with a massive grain of salt, most leaks these two attach their names to end up happening. Their collective track record isn’t perfect, but it’s better than most.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The rumored crossover is with Monsters, Inc. The leak started making the rounds right after the annual D23 fan event where Disney revealed several new Fortnite skins including Disney villains and even more Marvel characters. The showcase also featured The Incredibles, so we know Disney and Pixar are willing to collaborate with Fortnite. Shiina claims this rumor comes from the same person who sent images of the Disney skins in the Fortnite Item Shop, which potentially gives it even more credibility. Unfortunately, there’s no date or real information attached to the leak, so we don’t know for sure what will be included or when it’s actually launching.

Fortunately, there are still plenty of new skins coming to Fortnite over the next few weeks. As mentioned, Disney and Fortnite are partnering for a big Marvel season of content that’s launched with Chapter 5 Season 4. There have also been recent rumors claiming The Simpsons are coming to Fortnite, but those haven’t been confirmed. We also recently heard that Gargoyles and Darkwing Duck would be announced during D23, but that did not happen. Those skins may be coming later on, but for now, it looks like that might be one of the rare leaks that don’t turn out to be true.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, mobile, and PC platforms. Chapter 5 Season 4 started on August 16th, so there’s plenty to do for fans of the battle royale.