Fortnite's New Wolverine Skin Now Available

Fortnite developer Epic Games has added a new skin for Marvel's Wolverine to the popular free-to-play battle royale video game. Unlike many other skins in the title which are available through special events or purchasable through the in-game Item Shop, there's just one way to get the new Wolverine skin -- and it's through Fortnite Crew.

If you're not familiar. Fortnite Crew is a monthly subscription service that Epic Games offers for $11.99 per month. Each month, it grants a bundle of cosmetic goodies that includes a special Back Bling and Pickaxe in addition to the month's skin, all of which are themed similarly. For August 2022, Fortnite Crew has the Wolverine Zero skin inspired by the Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War comics as well as the Muramasa Blade Back Bling and Muramasa Blade Pickaxe. There's also the Best Fight You Ever Had Loading Screen this month. Fortnite Crew also grants 1,000 V-Bucks per month and access to whatever the current Battle Pass happens to be.

Epic Games notes that while there might be a similar Wolverine-themed Pickaxe available as part of the digital codes included with Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #3, it is not actually the same Pickaxe as the Muramasa Blade Pickaxe included with Fortnite Crew's August Crew Pack.

As noted above, Fortnite's Wolverine Zero skin is now available as part of Fortnite Crew's August Crew Pack. The comic series it's pulling from, Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War, is a limited series that will run for a total of five issues. Fortnite itself is, more generally, currently in the midst of Chapter 3 Season 3: Vibin', and is available on most major platforms in its latest form save for the iOS version -- though there is a way to get around this with Xbox Cloud Gaming. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

