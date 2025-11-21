Free Resident Evil Game Now Available and Is a Major Hit With Fans

Back in July, fans got the unexpected news that Requiem wasn’t the only new Resident Evil game on the way. And now, the free-to-play mobile title, Resident Evil Survival Unit, finally arrived on November 18th. Though mobile games can be a bit controversial when it comes to adapting beloved IP, Resident Evil fans have been pretty impressed with the newest game so far.

Just a few days after Resident Evil Survival Unit‘s global launch, Aniplex announced that the game has already surpassed 1 million downloads worldwide. Given that the game had been out for just 2 days at the time of the announcement, that’s not too shabby. Even better yet, initial reviews of the mobile spinoff are actually pretty positive, which is rare for a free-to-play adaptation of a popular franchise. And of course, players are getting a nice reward to celebrate the game’s initial success.

Resident Evil Survival Unit Exceeds Fan Expectations At Launch

The Resident Evil mobile game is a free-to-play real-time strategy game steeped in the lore of Capcom’s iconic series. It’s not the first attempt at a mobile translation of the Resident Evil franchise, but it looks like it could be the most popular one yet. Where previous mobile entries have been puzzle or shooter-based, Resident Evil Survival Unit is a real-time strategy and survival game. And if the download numbers are any indication, players are at least curious to see what it has to offer.

Thus far, players seem pretty impressed with the game. It has a 4.7-star rating in the Apple App Store and a 4.6 in the Google Play Store. One review calls it “a true mobile Resident Evil game,” noting that this game feels true to the Resident Evil style while adapting it for mobile. Many players are saying the game is surpassing their expectations for what a mobile Resident Evil spinoff could be, in the best way. So it seems like those initial download numbers may not fall victim to the quick falloff that some free games experience after gamers try them out and quickly abandon them.

Resident Evil Survival Unit uses the free-to-play model, meaning you are going to come across some optional in-game purchases. Certain characters can be unlocked for free, while others require a purchase. However, the game does not use a random gacha mechanic for characters – you can directly purchase your chosen character. For those who want to stay free-to-play, however, getting a new character will mean grinding for in-game currency the hard way.

Resident Evil Survival Unit Celebrates 1 Million Downloads with Free Gift for Players

In celebration of the game’s impressive download numbers so far, the developer has released a new free code. By redeeming the code 1M SURVIVORS in the mobile game, you will receive in-game rewards. The code is valid until May 17th, 2026, so you do have a bit of time to claim the reward.

On Android devices, you can redeem codes directly via the in-game “Gift Code” menu. For iOS devices, you’ll need to enter your Operative ID and promo code via the official code redemption website.

Once you redeem the code, the items will arrive in your in-game mailbox. There may be a bit of a delay between redeeming the code and when your freebies arrive.

Have you checked out Resident Evil Survival Unit yet? What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!