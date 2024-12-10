Funko Drops New Pokemon Pops: Gengar, Fuecoco, and Zorua

When you buy through our links, Comicbook may earn an affiliate commission. Funko’s latest drop from the world of Pokemon adds Fuecoco, Gengar (Ectoplasma), and Zorua to the Pokedex. The newest additions come from different Pokemon games and generations, which should appeal to a wide variety of Pokemon fans who have been collecting these Pops. These figures are available to pre-order now here on Amazon and should arrive here at Entertainment Earth after 12pm ET today, Decemberr 10th. Check out more details below.

Pokemon Funko Pop! Fuecoco: Pokemon #909 a Fire-type

Pokemon Funko Pop! Gengar: Pokemon #94 a Psychic-type

Pokemon Funko Pop! Zorua: Pokemon #570 a Dark-type

The original Pokemon anime aired from 1997 to 2023, a 25 year span where Ash Ketchum worked his way up to being the best Pokemon Master of all time. For those Pokemon fans who love to rewatch the classic anime, there used to be the Pokemon TV app, which allowed fans to stream episodes for free. Sadly that app shuttered earlier this year, so fans were left with nowhere to go for easy Pokemon content.

Luckily for us, the app seems to have transitioned into a YouTube Channel! The Pokemon TV YouTube Channel currently has 25 episodes of Pokemon: Indigo League up on their page. The episodes even come with accurate subtitles, time stamps, and more, providing a quality experience for fans. Plus, it’s completely free.

For those fans who would rather enjoy the new stuff, season 2 of Pokemon Horizons: The Series, now titled Pokémon Horizons: The Series—The Search for Laqua, will begin airing February 7, 2025 on Netflix. Read the official synopsis of season 2 below.

“The adventure continues for Liko and Roy as they travel the world in search of the remaining Six Hero Pokémon and the legendary land of Laqua. But to grow as Pokémon Trainers, a new challenge awaits — Tera Training! Journeying through Paldea, Liko, Roy and Dot must hone their Terastallization skills and battle the region’s powerful Gym Leaders. Then, Liko, Roy and the rest of the Rising Volt Tacklers resume their pursuit of the Six Heroes, including the black Rayquaza, as both they and the Explorers race to uncover the secrets behind Terapagos and finally find the path that will lead them to Laqua.”



