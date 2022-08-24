Gamescom 2023 Dates Announced

Gamescom 2022 just got underway this week following Tuesday's Opening Night Live segment that showed off trailers and announcements for a number of different games, but the dates for next year's event have already been set. It's been confirmed that Gamescom 2022 will take place roughly on the same dates that this year's event is held with the trade show officially scheduled to run from August 23rd to August 27th next year. This show will again be preceded by Opening Night Live which will have more new announcements and such in tow.

The dates for next year's Gamescom event were shared in an image tweeted out by Geoff Keighley, the host of Gamescom's Opening Night Live presentation. The image showed a banner on-site at this year's Gamescom gathering which included info about next year's show. The Opening Night Live event will take place on August 22, 2023, so the whole event will run from a Tuesday to a Sunday again just as this year's Gamescom will.

Give me a minute but Gamescom 2023 dates have been announced – including Opening Night Live. pic.twitter.com/bnmJRVfirK — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 24, 2022

While Gamescom is still ongoing with a couple more days of livestreams and showcases to take place, the big announcements were relegated to the Opening Night Live event that's now passed. Those included appearances from games like the long-awaited Dead Island 2 as well as an updated release date for Gotham Knights. You can see some of those highlighted announcements below along with some surprises:

PlayStation was noticeably absent from Gamescom 2022's Opening Night Live aside from the brief trailer showing off the new DuelSense controller, but there are rumors that suggest we'll soon see a PlayStation Showcase taking place in the coming weeks. That hasn't been confirmed yet at this time, however, so we'll only have the Gamescom announcements to mull over for now.

Gamescom 2022 will continue from now until August 28th, so keep an eye out for more announcements as they're shared.