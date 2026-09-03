Ghost of Yotei DLC Trailer Reveals the Return of Tsushima’s Jin Sakai

Marvel’s Wolverine may be PlayStation’s big first-party game for fall 2026, but it isn’t done updating its big fall game from last year, Ghost of Yotei. This well-reviewed Japan-set open-world game is getting a new expansion and roguelike mode. And while the story-based part of the equation is still mostly under wraps, Sucker Punch Productions showed off more of this new roguelike mode, Most Wanted. And it has now been revealed that it will include the hero from the first game, Jin Sakai.

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Ghost of Yotei‘s Most Wanted DLC Will Have Jin Sakai

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As is the case with many survival, roguelike-esque modes, players will have access to many different characters. Atsu and Oyuki — both from Yotei‘s campaign — and the brand-new Nagato have already been confirmed, but this trailer had Jin, the protagonist from the first game. The trailer showed many of his familiar moves from his 2020 title, likely meaning he will be relatively faithful to his classic move set (something echoed in the PlayStation Blog post on the trailer). He will keep four of his basic stances from Ghost of Tsushima (as well as the special Ghost Stance) and even have a sticky bomb and bow. This is Jin’s first time physically being in Yotei, as he was merely the unseen center of a side mission in the base game.

This survival mode has players choosing a character before going through a gauntlet where it is then possible to pick and buy perks and face off against various grunts. These runs also all feature duels with members of the Yotei Six, the group of antagonists from the story mode. Any cosmetics unlocked here will carry over to the base game, too, and the mode will include its own set of trophies.

Most Wanted is a story-free mode — obviously, given how Jin died many years before Atsu was born — that will come alongside the story-focused expansion, Echoes of Sekigahara. This is where players can explore a new part of Atsu’s tale and meet the aforementioned Nagato. Both will be included in the $14.99 DLC pass on October 1st, which is also the day the $69.99 Ghost of Yotei Complete Edition comes out. And while that DLC is only for those who plunk down the cash, all players will get access to a new screensaver mode, more tracks for Watanabe Mode, transmog for armor, and a high contrast mode, all of which is coming in an update on October 1st.

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