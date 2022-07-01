God of War Ragnarok Release Month Leaked

God of War Ragnarok's release month has leaked thanks to a reputable journalist. God of War Ragnarok is one of 2022's most anticipated games thanks to the fact its predecessor is one of the best games of the last decade. It reviewed extraordinarily well and was a major turning point for the series which was previously a very violent, crude, and somewhat juvenile hack-and-slash action game. The soft reboot elevated everything and deconstructed Kratos while also giving him a child companion who allowed for an emotional father/son journey. On top of that, it also had a lot of amazing new spins on Norse mythology and offered a lot of exciting moments that no one was really expecting.

On ResetEra, reputable Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier stated that God of War Ragnarok is currently slated for November 2022, but did not offer a hard date. Schreier also recently corroborated that there was a release date announcement planned for June 30th, but much to the dismay of eager fans, it was internally delayed for unknown reasons. The game itself remains undelayed, but the news was pushed back. It's been speculated that the news was delayed because of Roe v Wade being overturned, likely because it would feel insensitive to release big gaming news amidst a major historical moment. Sony is also reportedly trying hard to keep secrets, so many developers weren't even told this was happening. Regardless of the reasoning, it seems likely that we'll hear something within the coming weeks. As of right now, Sony Santa Monica has not announced a release date for the game, but has confirmed it will launch in 2022. Given Starfield was recently delayed to 2023, Sony may try to take the game's November 11th release date.

We haven't seen or heard from God of War Ragnarok in any significant fashion since September 2021. As such, some fans have become impatient and are awaiting new information on the game with baited breath. With only a handful of months left in the year, Sony is bound to start talking more about God of War Ragnarok sooner rather than later, which will hopefully come with a firm release date so fans can rest more easily.

God of War Ragnarok is slated to release later this year on PS4 and PS5. Are you excited for the game? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.