Grand Theft Auto's Cluckin Bell Restaurant Opens in Real Life

Grand Theft Auto is one of the biggest entertainment franchises out there and part of its success stems from how satirizes America. It makes fun of politics, celebrities, social media, and consumerism. It also has parodies of countless real-world brands, one of which is a fast food joint called Cluckin Bell which appears to mimic KFC, Popeyes, or Chick-fil-A. Despite typically being parodied in a negative way by highlighting the unhealthy food and poor service, it hasn't stopped fans from wanting to eat at Cluckin Bell or the franchise's other fast food joint, Burger Shot. It's like the Krusty Krab, for some reason we're all naturally gravitated to wanting to eat food that doesn't exist.

With that said, earlier this weekend a real life Cluckin Bell popped up in San Diego during Comic-Con 2022. It has been described by its creator, BoyWorldWide, as an "immersive experience" and a 4 day "art performance" that is now coming to an end. The restaurant was located on 14035 Midland Road, Poway, CA 92064 and was incredibly accurate to the one from Grand Theft Auto. It featured employees in chicken hats, yellow uniforms, and accurate albeit relatively lewd branding. The real life Cluckin Bell even sold Sprunk, a parody of Sprite within the Grand Theft Auto uniform. Outside of the establishment, a poster of Grand Theft Auto V protagonist Trevor Phillip's was posted on the wall as a reminder to employees not to serve him as he has a reputation of causing mayhem in and around the fast food joint. The "art performance" ran from July 21st to July 24th, offering a real taste of GTA for fans. We've reached out to Rockstar Games to see if this was affiliated with the video game developer. You can view some videos and pictures of the real life Cluckin Bell below.

Ever wanted to go to Cluckin’ Bell from GTA? Well now you can! pic.twitter.com/iGJwtzeNyT — BROTHER (@BrotherHQ) July 23, 2022

Safe to assume they aren’t affiliated with Rockstar in any way. I’m a vegetarian so I just got a grilled cheese lol but here’s the menu. The effort was admirable. pic.twitter.com/RAXCSimCim — 🪐 (@gibzongirl) July 25, 2022

Later this week, Rockstar Games will release a new update for GTA Online that allows them to take on an undercover role at the IAA. The update will include a ton of new missions and continue to raise the bar for the beloved online mode. Rockstar Games has also confirmed that development is well underway on Grand Theft Auto 6 and it has been developing the title for the last several years. As of right now, it has no release date. Given the establishment's history in the series, it's likely Cluckin Bell will make yet another return in the next Grand Theft Auto game.

What do you think of the real life Cluckin Bell? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.