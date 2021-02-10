New GTA 5 Online Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

A new Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online update has been released by Rockstar Games for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The update is also available to download via the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S as well. That said, while it's the first update in a while, the patch notes reveal it doesn't do a ton to the game, or at least much of note.

Accompanying the update are the official patch notes, which reveal the update has fixed an issue that was resulting in spoiler modifications not appearing on the Ocelot Pariah after purchase. Meanwhile, the update also fixes an issue that was resulting in incorrect button prompts popping up in the Japanese version of the game during the safe opening of the Cayo Perico Heist finale.

And that's it. That's all the update does other than "miscellaneous stability fixes," which aren't outlined, suggesting they aren't very notable, or at least, not easy to convey in the patch notes.

PATCH NOTES:

Fixed an issue that resulted in spoiler mods not appearing after purchase on the Ocelot Pariah

Fixed an issue that resulted in incorrect button prompts in the Japanese SKU when opening the safe on the Cayo Perico Heist finale

Miscellaneous stability fixes

Right now, it's unclear if the update requires a download on the aforementioned platforms. Rockstar Games hasn't specified if this is the case or not, which means, if there is a download, it's unclear how big the file size is.

Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online are available via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and are also playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X via backward compatibility, with proper next-gen versions scheduled to release later this year.

