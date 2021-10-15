Big GTA 6 Rumor Finally Confirmed as False

A big GTA 6 rumor from earlier this year has been deconfirmed. As you may remember, there was speculation that Rockstar Games had recruited Dr. Dre to be a character in GTA 6. And maybe this will end up being true, but the “leak” the rumor based all of its speculation on has been proven false, or at least it’s been seemingly proven false. The speculation began back in July when it was discovered that Take-Two Interactive, which is the parent company of Rockstar Games, registered “rapponator.com” as a domain. Seeing this, Grand Theft Auto fans speculated that Dr. Dre and Rockstar Games were once again working together, and it looks like they are, but not on GTA 6 like many theorized.

Taking to Twitter, Rockstar Games insider Tez2 pointed out that it looks like Rockstar Games and Dr. Dre are indeed working together again, but the collaboration is for GTA Online, and an update coming this December.

Videos by ComicBook.com

New Music from Dr.Dre likely to be featured in #GTAOnline next update. pic.twitter.com/COh1QuNJuL — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) October 12, 2021

It’s still possible that Dr. Dre will have music in GTA 6 or be featured as a character, depending on when the game is set. In fact, considering how much the two are working together, it’s not just possible, but probable there will be collaboration for GTA 6. However, right now, there’s no evidence of this.

As always, we will be sure to keep you updated as the situation develops. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Grand Theft Auto — including all of the latest GTA 6 news, rumors, leaks, and speculation — click here or, alternatively, check out the relevant and recent links listed right below:

As always, feel free to hit the comments section with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.