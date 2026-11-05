PlayStation Leaks GTA 6 PS5 Pro Enhancements

PlayStation has leaked the GTA 6 PS5 Pro enhancements, supposedly. The new leak comes from PlayStation France, which listed several PS5 Pro features for the game in its listing of the upcoming Rockstar Games release, though these details have since been removed, indicating one of two things: they accidentally leaked this information early, or it’s simply incorrect information. Which of these happened, we are unlikely to get any clarity on, but regardless, PlayStation France wasn’t quick enough to take the details down as the Internet got its receipt.

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Unfortunately, for PS5 Pro owners, and especially those who purchased the premium Sony console specifically for Grand Theft Auto VI, the PS5 Pro enhancements aren’t very noteworthy or plentiful. In fact, the PS5 Pro enhancements for GTA 6, according to PlayStation France, are quite underwhelming, which would be unexpected. Given the marketing partnership between PlayStation and Rockstar Games for the game, many expected robust PS5 Pro support. And maybe there will be, but if that’s the case this leak will have to be wrong.

According to the leak, there are only two PS5 Pro enhancements for the game. One of these is PSSR, and AI-powered upscaling for sharper image quality on 4K displays. The other is advanced ray tracing, which improves reflections, shadows, and lighting. While these are only two features, to be fair, they are two of some of the bigger ones possible with the console. That said, it’s missing the big one that previous rumors claimed was exclusive to the PS5 Pro version, which is that on PS5 Pro rather than being 30 FPS, GTA 6 will be 60 FPS. This would be a massive upgrade for PS5 Pro owners, and would likely sell an appreciable number of consoles alone. It always sounded far-fetched, though, and this leak confirms this suspicion.

A Lifeline for PS5 Pro Users

There is some good news for PS5 Pro users hoping for more, and it’s that the same listing mentions “Atsu’s katana,” suggesting the details are a bizarre copy-and-paste mistake, because “Atsu’s katana” is from Ghost of Yotei.

Unfortunately, for now, all we have is speculation, as neither PlayStation nor Rockstar Games have issued any type of comment, which is odd if this was nothing more than an error. This may lend credence to this being a bona fide leak, though the pair do seldom comment on anything of the unofficial variety, whether it be rumors, leaks, or speculation.

What we do have confirmation of is that Grand Theft Auto VI will have an upgrade on Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA 5 that every Grand Theft Auto fan was desperate for. Meanwhile, Rockstar Games also recently confirmed a major change to police in GTA 6 as well.