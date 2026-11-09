GTA 6 PS5 Pro Leak Reveals Huge Upgrade for PlayStation Fans

According to a recent rumor, GTA 6 will not have 60 FPS on the PS5 Pro, as some early rumors suggested. Rather, the game will be 30 FPS, just like it is on both the base PS5 and the Xbox Series X. That said, according to a new leak, and perhaps to compensate for this, the Grand Theft Auto game from Rockstar Games is going to have a different huge upgrade for PS5 Pro owners.

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As PS5 Pro owners will know, the big feature for PS5 Pro is PSSR 2.0, which has been described by PS5 Pro users themselves as a “game-changer.” The problem is that only a very, very limited number of PS5 games support this PS5 Pro feature. According to a new leak, though, not only will Grand Theft Auto VI support PSSR 2.0 on PS5 Pro, but a newer and improved version of it. In fact, it sounds like it will be the only game with this version, indicating special work gone into it by both Sony and Rockstar Games.

The new leak comes from a well-known Rockstar Games dataminer and insider, Tex2, who dug through the PS5 code for the game the moment pre-downloads went live in New Zealand.

“This is for PSSR, or what Sony internally refers to as Multi-Frame Super Resolution,” writes Tex2 about a specific piece of code. “Cyberpunk 2077 and Assassin’s Creed Shadows have their version set as 13.00A, aka PSSR2. So it seems like GTA VI will have a special newer version of PSSR2.”

Grand Theft Auto VI will support a newer version of PSSR, per @TexFunz2



Source: https://t.co/tOLJJGXloF pic.twitter.com/CftvmwvayG — ben (@videotech) November 9, 2026

This Could Be Big for GTA 6

What this will look like in practice remains to be seen, but the games that support PSSR 2.0 — let alone this new and improved version — look noticeably better than other versions of the game. In other words, this isn’t just technical jargon that’s all hype with no payoff.

As for the technology itself, it is basically just an AI-powered image upscaling technology designed by Sony, and it’s unique to the PS5 Pro. To this end, it is similar to AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS. In addition to overall better visual detail, it helps give games 4K-image quality and higher and more stable frame rates. This latter part is especially relevant because while GTA 6 may not hit 60 FPS on PS5 Pro, maybe we will see it at an improved 45 FPS. In fact, it’s hard to imagine it will just be 30 FPS if it’s working with an upgraded version of PSSR 2.0.

All of that said, take this with a grain of salt. This is a datamining leak, laced with speculation, not official information. The good news is we will find out officially soon because even if PlayStation and Rockstar Games don’t detail the PS5 Pro before launch, it doesn’t matter because November 19 is right around the corner, meaning we will find out no matter what soon.