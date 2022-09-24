London Police Arrest Teen Hacking Suspect, Have Not Confirmed GTA 6 Leak Link

London police have arrested a 17-year-old on suspicion of hacking and some have speculated that it has something to do with the Grand Theft Auto VI leaks. Last weekend, 90+ videos of GTA 6 footage were posted on the GTAForums before it spread across the rest of the internet. Although some were doubtful it was real given Rockstar Games' immense secrecy, it became evident fairly quickly that the footage was authentic and this was the first look at the highly anticipated game. The leaker in question claimed to have been responsible for a hack on both Rockstar Games and Uber. Rockstar Games issued a statement on Monday morning confirming that it had a security breach and that the leaked footage was indeed real. Shortly after this, Uber reported that it was working with the FBI and US Department of Justice to find the hacker.

London City Police announced on Twitter on September 23rd that it had arrested a 17-year-old on suspicion of hacking as part of an investigation conducted by the National Crime Agency's Cyber Crime Unit. The teen is currently in custody, though no specifics have been given. Although there's been rumors and intense speculation prior to the arrest that the hacker was a teen operating out of the UK, London police have not confirmed any link between the two cases. ComicBook reached out to London police for more information and received this brief statement: "We have no further information to share at this stage. Any updates will be shared on our Twitter." We also reached out to Rockstar Games, but did not receive a response in time for publication.

On the evening of Thursday 22 September 2022, the City of London Police arrested a 17-year-old in Oxfordshire on suspicion of hacking, as part of an investigation supported by the @NCA_UK’s National Cyber Crime Unit (NCCU).



He remains in police custody. pic.twitter.com/Zfa3OlDR6J — City of London Police (@CityPolice) September 23, 2022

As of right now, it remains to be seen what will come of this. Rockstar Games has already confirmed that it doesn't expect any long term disruption to the development of the next Grand Theft Auto, so fans don't have to worry about the game being internally delayed by years. We still have no idea when the game will release, but some hope that the game could have a proper unveiling later this year.

