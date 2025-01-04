New Rockstar Games Tease Has Fans Excited for GTA 6 Release Date

The GTA 6 release date is officially slated for holiday 2025, however, many fans have grown concerned it is going to be delayed to 2026 due to how unprecedentedly long it is taking to release the second trailer and because of various rumblings suggesting the game will not make its 2025 target release date. Rockstar Games and its parent company Take-Two Interactive have stuck by the release window so far though, and this has continued with the latest Rockstar Games tease.

The tease specifically comes the way of Rockstar Games developer Georgio Jankowski, who doesn’t work on GTA 6 directly, but rather serves Rockstar as a Senior Talent Acquisition Specialist. Using LinkedIn, Jankowski teased that “2025 [is] shaping up to be one of the most exciting years ahead here at Rockstar.”

Now, this would be an odd tease to share if Rockstar Games was just going to delay GTA 6 to 2026. This has been picked up by Grand Theft Auto fans, who now consequently believe that the 2025 dream is still alive.

This is a reasonable takeaway from the post, however, it’s probably looking way too much into promotional speak on a LinkedIn post trying to attract applicants. To this end, there’s a chance Jankowski would be tapped into the feeling at Rockstar Games and whether or not the 2025 release date will be hit. However, even if this was the case would this be enough to impact a LinkedIn post promoting job openings? Probably not.

At the moment of publishing, there has been no comment from Rockstar Games — or the individual developer — about the speculation the LinkedIn post has created. We do not suspect this will change for a variety of different reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

GTA 6 is set to be the biggest launch in entertainment history, which is why it is projected to make $3 billion in its first year on the market. A release of this magnitude is going to have an extensive marketing campaign. And this marketing campaign won’t begin until at least the second trailer is released. The longer this trailer takes to release, the more likely a delay becomes. To this end, it seems time is close to running out for the second trailer to release in time for the game to also release this year.

