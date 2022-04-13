Halo: Master Chief Collection Has More Players Than Halo Infinite on Steam

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is having a bit of resurgence on Steam right now, so much so that it is towering over Halo Infinite. At the end of 2021, 343 Industries released the long-awaited Halo Infinite. It was released over six years after Halo 5 and although it’s missing big features like co-op, it still made an impression on fans who had been underwhelmed by 343’s previous outings. With that said, some of that goodwill has changed over the last few months as content has quickly dried up. Halo Infinite season two will begin soon, but the big gap in notable updates has been a major issue for the player base.

According to SteamDB, Halo: The Master Chief Collection had a 24-hour peak of 9,212 players and a current player count of 7,205. Despite being a newer title, Halo Infinite had less with a 24-hour peak of 8,210 and a current player count of 5,414. The gap isn’t absurdly large, but it does seem like players are shifting their attention to the classics while they wait for the next season of Halo Infinite. Halo: The Master Chief also just received a pretty big content update, allowing for things like cross-play co-op on Halo 3‘s campaign. Whether or not 343’s latest mainline entry will have enough new content in its new season to keep players hanging on remains to be seen, but a bright future does seem to be in store.

It seems like a battle royale mode is coming to Halo Infinite in the coming months, but nothing has been directly confirmed. The mode has been something players have been asking for long before the game even released, but was ruled out as something for launch. Many have suggested that Halo Infinite could benefit from a battle royale thanks to the existing lore and mechanics of Halo, but there’s no telling what spin 343 would put on it.

