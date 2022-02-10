Horizon Forbidden West Comes to Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Sackboy: A Big Adventure has welcomed another PlayStation game to its growing roster of costumes and cameos with Horizon Forbidden West the latest to find a home in the Sackboy game. PlayStation announced this week that Sackboy: A Big Adventure will soon have two costumes inspired by outfits from Horizon Forbidden West. One of them resembles Aloy’s look while the other resembles Sylens’ and they’ll both be available for free for all Sackboy: A Big Adventure owners starting on February 18th.

The costumes in question can be seen below in the cinematic shot that plants them right in the middle of a world modeled after Horizon Forbidden West itself. While we can’t see the full turnarounds for the costumes from the image alone, they look to be pretty spot-on as far as Sackboy lookalikes go. Regardless of how close in appearance they are, free is fee, so there’s at least no cost nor risk in downloading them once they’re available.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Vex's minions won’t be able to hide when Sackboy gets on their trail wearing his all-new Aloy and Sylens Costumes, available for Sackboy A Big Adventure on February 18 🏹 pic.twitter.com/JPfrPSZ1xY — PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 9, 2022

Beyond Horizon Forbidden West, Sackboy: A Big Adventure on the PlayStation 5 has added quite a few costumes from different franchises whether they were PlayStation exclusives or not. Fall Guys is represented in the roster as is Returnal, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and The Last of Us Part II. The LittleBigPlanet games had their own collection of cameos from other games, too, so it makes sense that the newest game in the franchise would follow suit.

Besides Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Horizon Forbidden West has made its way into other games as well. Ghost of Tsushima creators Sucker Punch Productions recently announced plans to add some looks from the new Horizon game to their game.

Back on the Horizon Forbidden West front, the release of that game itself isn’t far away now. It’s due out on February 18th, the same day as the costumes pictured above, with many a trailer released in the past few weeks to show off more of the game. It’ll be released on both the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 5 consoles with gameplay released for all different consoles to show how it’ll play across generations, but if you want to save a bit of cash before it’s available, you’ll want to get the PlayStation 4 version and simply upgrade for free to the PlayStation 5 version when the game releases.