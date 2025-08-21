How to Sign Up for Marvel Tokon’s Closed Beta

Earlier this year, Arc System Works and Marvel Games unveiled a brand-new superhero fighting game. Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls is a tag team fighting game that will release as a PS5 console exclusive in 2026. It already has an impressive roster of familiar and deep cut Marvel characters, as showcased in the trailers we’ve seen so far. Marvel Tokon will also be available on PC at release. However, PS5 gamers are already getting their first exclusive perk in the form of a PlayStation-only Closed Beta for Marvel Tokon.

The closed beta for Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls is set for September 5th through September 7th. During this weekend, select PS5 gamers will be among the first to experience the new Marvel fighting game hands-on. Participants will get to check out the game early and provide feedback to help Arc System Works shape the superhero fighting game.

How to Register for the PS5 Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls Closed Beta

Because it’s a Closed Beta, not everyone who wants to take part will be able to. But in order to even be considered, you’ll need to sign up for the PlayStation beta Program and register your interest. Here’s how to make it happen.

To beta test Marvel Tokon, PS5 owners will need to register for the PlayStation Beta Program. You can get started with this process by heading to the Marvel Tokon Beta interest page and hitting “register now.”

From there, you’ll be taken to the Beta Program website. Here, you’ll need to review the terms and conditions for being a Beta tester, then complete a profile questionnaire. To be eligible, you’ll need a PSN account in good standing. If you aren’t already logged in to your PSN account in the browser where you open the application, you’ll need log in before filling out the application.

Signing up for the PlayStation Beta program through the Marvel Tokon link automatically registers your interest in that specific playtesting opportunity. If you have previously registered for the PlayStation Beta Program, clicking on the link will simply register your interest in testing Marvel Tokon. Keep in mind that registering for the PlayStation Beta Program will also put you into consideration for future beta tests on PlayStation, based on your interests as indicated via the survey. That means you may get future emails for beta testing opportunities.

How to Know If You Were Selected for the Marvel Tokon Closed Beta

If selected to participate in the Marvel Tokon playtest, you will get an email with an invitation link to download the beta version of the game. Be sure to check the email linked to your PSN account for this message closer to the beginning of the beta testing period. The email will include the info you need to install and play Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls on PS5 during the Closed Beta weekend on September 5th – September 7th.

For now, this PS5-exclusive Closed Beta is the only known playtest for Marvel Tokon. With the game coming out sometime next year, it’s possible future tests will be available at a later date. Whether future beta tests will also include PC gamers remains to be seen.

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls releases for PS5 & PC via Steam in 2026.