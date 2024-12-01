How to Play Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Early

If you’re eager to play Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, you won’t have to wait until its official worldwide release on December 9th to play it. It’s hard to say there are many cinematic characters more iconic than Indiana Jones. From the whip and fedora to the charming quips and charismatic smile that Harrison Ford, there are many things that make the character famous and entertaining. For years, Ford has been the only one to play the character on the big screen. There have been a few video games over the years where others have attempted to imitate Ford, but the new game will be the biggest attempt at creating a new Indiana Jones adventure.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wolfenstein developer MachineGames is making a brand new Indiana Jones story, initially pitched and created by Fallout and Elder Scrolls boss Todd Howard. The game was created in close collaboration with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas and follows Indiana Jones after the events of Raiders of the Lost Arc. The legendary archeologist (played by Troy Baker) is off on an adventure revolving around the so-called Great Circle, a group of mysterious sites that form a perfect circle around a map. Of course, Nazis and other unsavory groups are also in pursuit of artifacts and power that comes from this site. The game is one of Xbox’s biggest first-party titles this generation, but Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will also come to PS5 in the spring.

indiana jones and the great circle

With that said, Xbox and PC players can get on the action very soon. Although the full release is on Monday, December 9th, you can play the game much sooner. If you’re an Xbox Game Pass owner, you can pay an extra $34.99 to play Indiana Jones and the Great Circle three days early starting on Friday, December 6th. This will upgrade your copy to the Digital Premium Edition which also gives you the game’s Order of the Giants DLC when it releases, Indy’s Temple of Doom outfit, and a digital artbook. If you’re not a Game Pass subscriber or want to own the entire game, you can also get this edition with a copy of the game itself for $99.99.

As of right now, it’s not totally clear what time Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will unlock with this early access. It could be midnight, it could be 10AM, it’s a case by case thing for these types of early access. Either way, it will give you a full weekend to play the game early! Given Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be the largest game MachineGames has ever done, you’ll want all the time you can get with it.