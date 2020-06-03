Humble Bundle Pledges $1 Million to Black Game Developers

✖

The Humble Bundle Store which is known for offering games and bundles at discounts to support charities and other organizations has now announced a new initiative to put money towards Black game developers. Humble Bundle said it would be dedicating a $1 million fund towards Black developers with more updates coming in the future regarding how that’ll be handled and other ways Humble Bundle plans to support those in need. The company said in its announcement about the fund that it stands with others to “condemn racism and violence against the Black community” and encouraged its own community to consider donating to several organizations.

Humble Bundle’s statement about its plans to help fund Black developers and future opportunities was shared this week along with other companies’ responses to the unrest following George Floyd’s death and the deaths of others in the Black community. The statement opened with Humble Bundle speaking out against injustices Black communities face and said the company would use its position to work towards racial equality and unity.

“We stand in solidarity to condemn racism and violence against the Black community,” Humble Bundle’s statement began. “Humble believes in empowering and uniting communities through gaming and will leverage our platform to help achieve racial equity everywhere.”

To start working towards that goal, Humble Bundle said its pledging $1 million towards Black developers and that we can expect to hear more on its plans soon.

“Today we are announcing a $1 million fund dedicated to helping publish games by Black developers,” Humble Bundle continued. “We will have more updates about the fund and other ways we are actively supporting organizations soon.”

Humble Bundle is among several other companies in the gaming industry that have recently pledged to take actions against racial injustice and to support the Black communities both within and outside of gaming. Electronic Arts and others have similarly announced donations towards various organizations and are occasionally offering incentives for others to get involved. Several companies such as Sony, Activision-Blizzard, and CD Projekt Red had events planned for the near future which have now been postponed to later dates to make room for more pressing matters, according to the companies.

Expect to hear more from Humble Bundle in the future on how its fund will be handled and what additional steps the company plans to make.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.